Ramp and roll - Memories of 1970s banger racing at Foxhall in Days Gone By
PUBLISHED: 18:00 07 September 2020
Did you watch banger racing at Foxhall Stadium back in the 1970s?
The Ipswich stadium is known for its rich mix of motorsports action over the years, including bangers.
These have always been a favourite with the crowds as they smash, bash and spin their way around the track.
Our latest nostalgia photo gallery shows a Ramp and Roll competition from 1979.
Drivers took on a strategically positioned ramp in a competition to roll their old bangers the best.
Cars that participated were stripped of most of their parts, including headlights and most of the interior except for the driving seat and steering wheel.
As these were old cars not being used on the road any more, drivers would normally spray paint ads for their own businesses or other local companies onto the sides of the car to look like sponsorships that professional racing drivers had.
