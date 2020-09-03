Nostalgia

Ramp and roll - Memories of 1970s banger racing at Foxhall in Days Gone By

Do you watch banger racing at Foxhall in the 70s and 80s? Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Did you watch banger racing at Foxhall Stadium back in the 1970s?

The Ramp and Roll competition gave plenty of excitement Picture: ARCHANT The Ramp and Roll competition gave plenty of excitement Picture: ARCHANT

The Ipswich stadium is known for its rich mix of motorsports action over the years, including bangers.

The winner of the ramp and roll competition being handed the trophy at Foxhall stadium in 1979 Picture: ARCHANT The winner of the ramp and roll competition being handed the trophy at Foxhall stadium in 1979 Picture: ARCHANT

These have always been a favourite with the crowds as they smash, bash and spin their way around the track.

Cars from the 70s and older that participated were stripped of most of their parts Picture: ARCHANT Cars from the 70s and older that participated were stripped of most of their parts Picture: ARCHANT

Our latest nostalgia photo gallery shows a Ramp and Roll competition from 1979.

The best way to get the car back on all four wheels was to simply push it back, with even judges getting involved Picture: ARCHANT The best way to get the car back on all four wheels was to simply push it back, with even judges getting involved Picture: ARCHANT

Drivers took on a strategically positioned ramp in a competition to roll their old bangers the best.

Were you at Foxhall to watch banger racing back in the 1970s? Picture: ARCHANT Were you at Foxhall to watch banger racing back in the 1970s? Picture: ARCHANT

Cars that participated were stripped of most of their parts, including headlights and most of the interior except for the driving seat and steering wheel.

After taking on the ramp, this car didn't quite do the complete roll and is sliding on its roof and bonnet Picture: ARCHANT After taking on the ramp, this car didn't quite do the complete roll and is sliding on its roof and bonnet Picture: ARCHANT

As these were old cars not being used on the road any more, drivers would normally spray paint ads for their own businesses or other local companies onto the sides of the car to look like sponsorships that professional racing drivers had.

