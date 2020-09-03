E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Nostalgia

Ramp and roll - Memories of 1970s banger racing at Foxhall in Days Gone By

PUBLISHED: 18:00 07 September 2020

Do you watch banger racing at Foxhall in the 70s and 80s? Picture: ARCHANT

Do you watch banger racing at Foxhall in the 70s and 80s? Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Did you watch banger racing at Foxhall Stadium back in the 1970s?

The Ramp and Roll competition gave plenty of excitement Picture: ARCHANTThe Ramp and Roll competition gave plenty of excitement Picture: ARCHANT

The Ipswich stadium is known for its rich mix of motorsports action over the years, including bangers.

The winner of the ramp and roll competition being handed the trophy at Foxhall stadium in 1979 Picture: ARCHANTThe winner of the ramp and roll competition being handed the trophy at Foxhall stadium in 1979 Picture: ARCHANT

These have always been a favourite with the crowds as they smash, bash and spin their way around the track.

Cars from the 70s and older that participated were stripped of most of their parts Picture: ARCHANTCars from the 70s and older that participated were stripped of most of their parts Picture: ARCHANT

Our latest nostalgia photo gallery shows a Ramp and Roll competition from 1979.

The best way to get the car back on all four wheels was to simply push it back, with even judges getting involved Picture: ARCHANTThe best way to get the car back on all four wheels was to simply push it back, with even judges getting involved Picture: ARCHANT

Drivers took on a strategically positioned ramp in a competition to roll their old bangers the best.

Were you at Foxhall to watch banger racing back in the 1970s? Picture: ARCHANTWere you at Foxhall to watch banger racing back in the 1970s? Picture: ARCHANT

MORE: Stock car racing photos from Foxhall in the 1960s

Cars that participated were stripped of most of their parts, including headlights and most of the interior except for the driving seat and steering wheel.

After taking on the ramp, this car didn't quite do the complete roll and is sliding on its roof and bonnet Picture: ARCHANTAfter taking on the ramp, this car didn't quite do the complete roll and is sliding on its roof and bonnet Picture: ARCHANT

As these were old cars not being used on the road any more, drivers would normally spray paint ads for their own businesses or other local companies onto the sides of the car to look like sponsorships that professional racing drivers had.

Do you remember banger racing at Foxhall? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.

MORE: Did you ever fly from Ipswich Airport?

To order photos, visit archantsuffolk.newsprints.co.uk or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich, linked to Kesgrave shooting

The police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich. It is unclear if the scene is linked to an earlier shooting in Grange Farm, Kesgrave Picture: Archant

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Police confirm attempted murder arrest after boy, 15, shot in Kesgrave

Police remain on the scene in Through Jollys in Kesgrave where the shooting took place. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich, linked to Kesgrave shooting

The police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich. It is unclear if the scene is linked to an earlier shooting in Grange Farm, Kesgrave Picture: Archant

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Police confirm attempted murder arrest after boy, 15, shot in Kesgrave

Police remain on the scene in Through Jollys in Kesgrave where the shooting took place. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Boy in ‘critical’ condition after Kesgrave shooting – as police reveal arrested teen from Woodbridge area

A 15-year-old boy who was shot on the Grange Farm estate in Kesgrave remains in a critical condition Picutre: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Police confirm attempted murder arrest after boy, 15, shot in Kesgrave

Police remain on the scene in Through Jollys in Kesgrave where the shooting took place. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Boy, 13, threatened with knife in Ipswich

The incident happened outside the Royal George pub in Ipswich. Stock photo. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Kesgrave shooting: Everything we know so far

Suffolk Police officers stand near a tent on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Ramp and roll - Memories of 1970s banger racing at Foxhall in Days Gone By

Do you watch banger racing at Foxhall in the 70s and 80s? Picture: ARCHANT