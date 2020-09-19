Memories of Blue Coat Boy pub in Ipswich in 1975 feature in Days Gone by
PUBLISHED: 18:00 24 September 2020
Do you remember the Blue Coat Boy pub in Ipswich?
Today we are looking back to a busy night out at the pub, at the Old Cattle Market, in 1975.
The historic inn’s unusual name came from a term for a scholar at a charity school.
Part of the Grade II building dates from the 17th century, together with extensions from later periods.
Since its closure in 1988 it has been partly converted into shops and partly used by the popular Sin Bar.
On the evening when our photographer went along, the GT Roadshow got people dancing.
Can you spot yourself or anyone you know among the regulars pictured in our gallery chatting and enjoying a drink?
