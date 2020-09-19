Memories of Blue Coat Boy pub in Ipswich in 1975 feature in Days Gone by

Looking out into the pub from behind the bar as customers enjoy the evening Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Do you remember the Blue Coat Boy pub in Ipswich?

In the DJ booth as the GT Roadshow spun records for the evening in 1975 Picture: ARCHANT In the DJ booth as the GT Roadshow spun records for the evening in 1975 Picture: ARCHANT

Today we are looking back to a busy night out at the pub, at the Old Cattle Market, in 1975.

The dance floor in full swing as the GT Roadshow got the evening going Picture: ARCHANT The dance floor in full swing as the GT Roadshow got the evening going Picture: ARCHANT

The historic inn’s unusual name came from a term for a scholar at a charity school.

A few of the bar staff working at the Blue Coat Boy pub IN iPSWICH IN 1975 Picture: ARCHANT A few of the bar staff working at the Blue Coat Boy pub IN iPSWICH IN 1975 Picture: ARCHANT

Part of the Grade II building dates from the 17th century, together with extensions from later periods.

The GT Roadshow hosting the evening at the Blue Coat Boy in Ipswich in 1975 Picture: ARCHANT The GT Roadshow hosting the evening at the Blue Coat Boy in Ipswich in 1975 Picture: ARCHANT

Since its closure in 1988 it has been partly converted into shops and partly used by the popular Sin Bar.

A few of the customers quueing for the bar at the Blue Coat Boy pub in Ipswich in 1975 Picture: ARCHANT A few of the customers quueing for the bar at the Blue Coat Boy pub in Ipswich in 1975 Picture: ARCHANT

On the evening when our photographer went along, the GT Roadshow got people dancing.

Behind a section of the bar at the Blue Coat Boy pub Picture: ARCHANT Behind a section of the bar at the Blue Coat Boy pub Picture: ARCHANT

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know among the regulars pictured in our gallery chatting and enjoying a drink?

The outside of the Blue Coat Boy pub in Ipswich in 1975 Picture: ARCHANT The outside of the Blue Coat Boy pub in Ipswich in 1975 Picture: ARCHANT

