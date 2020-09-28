From flares to bin-bag dresses - Fashion shows from 1960s-90s in Days Gone By
PUBLISHED: 19:00 28 September 2020
Remember the days of tank tops, flares and more? Today we are looking back at fashion shows from the 1960s through to the 90s.
Our gallery features a range of looks - including some quintessentially 70s styles from Ipswich’s then brand new C&A store in 1971.
Several school and youth club events are included here too. Can you spot yourself modelling a snazzy outfit?
An unusual fashion event in 1991 took a recycling theme. Students of Ipswich Art School modelled a range of creations made out of rubbish, including bin-bag dresses and tin foil curlers.
And a sports fashion show took the stage at the Corn Exchange in 1982, a time when fashionable sports wear was really catching on.
