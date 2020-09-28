From flares to bin-bag dresses - Fashion shows from 1960s-90s in Days Gone By

The new C&A shop held a fashion show at St Matthew's Baths Hall, Ipswich, in March 1971 Picture: JERRY TURNER/ARCHANT archant

Remember the days of tank tops, flares and more? Today we are looking back at fashion shows from the 1960s through to the 90s.

A fashion show at Kesgrave School in April 1964. Picture: IVAN SMITH/ARCHANT A fashion show at Kesgrave School in April 1964. Picture: IVAN SMITH/ARCHANT

Our gallery features a range of looks - including some quintessentially 70s styles from Ipswich’s then brand new C&A store in 1971.

Felixstowe Middle School fashion show in July 1968 Picture: ARCHANT Felixstowe Middle School fashion show in July 1968 Picture: ARCHANT

Several school and youth club events are included here too. Can you spot yourself modelling a snazzy outfit?

Members of Ipswich Art School dressed in bin bag dresses for a recycled fashion show in 1991 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANT Members of Ipswich Art School dressed in bin bag dresses for a recycled fashion show in 1991 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANT

An unusual fashion event in 1991 took a recycling theme. Students of Ipswich Art School modelled a range of creations made out of rubbish, including bin-bag dresses and tin foil curlers.

A fashion show and hairdressing demo held by the EADT in June 1970 Picture: ARCHANT A fashion show and hairdressing demo held by the EADT in June 1970 Picture: ARCHANT

And a sports fashion show took the stage at the Corn Exchange in 1982, a time when fashionable sports wear was really catching on.

Star club fashion show in Ipswich, in 1979 Picture: ARCHANT Star club fashion show in Ipswich, in 1979 Picture: ARCHANT

The Corn Exchange was the venue for a sports fashion show in November, 1982 Picture: ARCHANT The Corn Exchange was the venue for a sports fashion show in November, 1982 Picture: ARCHANT

