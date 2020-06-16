Days Gone By - More memories of Hollywood in Ipswich, and club’s reinvention as Kartouche and Zest
Today we are taking another look back to the heyday of Hollywood in Ipswich, after our previous nostalgia gallery brought back memories for many.
As well as photos from the 1980s, and early 90s, our gallery also features a few memories from the nightspot’s later incarnations. It was rebranded as Kartouche in the 1990s and Zest in 2003.
Philippa Bailey wrote: “What a blast from the past seeing these photos. I am the tall girl, with curly blonde hair, and a black halter neck top on, at the tender age of 20!
“I’m now 47, and I must say, I had some fantastic nights at Hollywood’s, and used to go every Monday for student night, and most weekends.”
In the Ipswich Remembers Facebook group, Karl Baxter wrote: “I spent some of my best years going there, so sad there’s nothing like that here any more.”
Mel Rayner said: “I used to go on a Monday night, cheap night! Or Indie night, as it was then. Had many a good night out there, and at Chicago’s, down Northgate Street.”
And Paul Bentley said: “Loved the staff parties after the club closed, in the VIP Lounge.”
Group members also remembered Trader Jacks, the pub below Hollywood, with some saying they used to pop in there before visiting the club.
The building is now The Maltings office complex.
