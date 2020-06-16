Days Gone By - More memories of Hollywood in Ipswich, and club’s reinvention as Kartouche and Zest

Did you enjoy nights out at Hollywood in Ipswich in 1993? Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Today we are taking another look back to the heyday of Hollywood in Ipswich, after our previous nostalgia gallery brought back memories for many.

Clubbers at Kartouche Nightclub in Ipswich in November 2000. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT Clubbers at Kartouche Nightclub in Ipswich in November 2000. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

As well as photos from the 1980s, and early 90s, our gallery also features a few memories from the nightspot’s later incarnations. It was rebranded as Kartouche in the 1990s and Zest in 2003.

In 1988 Hollywood nightclub officially opened for business Picture: ARCHANT In 1988 Hollywood nightclub officially opened for business Picture: ARCHANT

Philippa Bailey wrote: “What a blast from the past seeing these photos. I am the tall girl, with curly blonde hair, and a black halter neck top on, at the tender age of 20!

Staff from Zest Nightclub outside the Buttermarket shopping centre in Ipswich for Children in Need in 2004. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT/ARCHANT Staff from Zest Nightclub outside the Buttermarket shopping centre in Ipswich for Children in Need in 2004. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT/ARCHANT

“I’m now 47, and I must say, I had some fantastic nights at Hollywood’s, and used to go every Monday for student night, and most weekends.”

Are you one of those seen in this photo from Hollywood nightclub in 1993? Picture: ARCHANT Are you one of those seen in this photo from Hollywood nightclub in 1993? Picture: ARCHANT

In the Ipswich Remembers Facebook group, Karl Baxter wrote: “I spent some of my best years going there, so sad there’s nothing like that here any more.”

Philippa Bailey spotted herself in this photo from Hollywood in Ipswich in 1993 Picture: ARCHANT Philippa Bailey spotted herself in this photo from Hollywood in Ipswich in 1993 Picture: ARCHANT

Staff from Zest nightclub in Ipswich outside the Buttermarket shopping centre in Ipswich for Children in Need in 2004 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT/ARCHANT Staff from Zest nightclub in Ipswich outside the Buttermarket shopping centre in Ipswich for Children in Need in 2004 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT/ARCHANT

Mel Rayner said: “I used to go on a Monday night, cheap night! Or Indie night, as it was then. Had many a good night out there, and at Chicago’s, down Northgate Street.”

Essence at Kartouche - Ben Sargeant , John Coxon and Louis King Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT Essence at Kartouche - Ben Sargeant , John Coxon and Louis King Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

And Paul Bentley said: “Loved the staff parties after the club closed, in the VIP Lounge.”

Group members also remembered Trader Jacks, the pub below Hollywood, with some saying they used to pop in there before visiting the club.

The building is now The Maltings office complex.

What are your memories of nightclubs in Ipswich? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk To order photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

