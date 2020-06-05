Days Gone By - Memories of Ipswich and Hadleigh’s carnival celebrations over the years
PUBLISHED: 14:30 06 June 2020
Barry Jordan
Readers have been sharing their carnival memories - and today we are looking back at Ipswich and Hadleigh’s colourful past processions.
Ipswich Carnival was hugely popular for many years, with crowds turning out to cheer on the procession through the town, and schools loved taking part.
Following a previous nostalgia gallery, Jane Reeves wrote: “I used to organise the Handford Hall float every year and we had many successes.
“The children used to come and help prepare during the school holidays and we had many first places, although we had no budget.
“I can’t believe that we used to lay the children down in the middle of the lorry and ‘drive very carefully’. Health and safety would never allow that now!”
Many employers also got involved. Marian Jordan wrote: “I remember being on the Willis float in 1981 and we came second. We were Humpty Dumpty and the King’s horses and King’s men. It was a lovely, happy, warm, sunny day.”
Hadleigh Carnival also proved very popular over the years, and Michael Woods from Upper Layham contacted us to say that a recently featured nostalgia photo had brought back memories for him.
He wrote:“The photograph brought back fond memories for me for two reasons. First the people in the photo were taking part in the Hadleigh Carnival of May 1981 – an event organised by the two Primary schools in the town, Hadleigh County Primary School of which I was headteacher and St Mary’s Primary School of which Philip Mann was headteacher.
“I am confident to say that the event was a rip-roaring success both socially and financially.
“Then, the unruly gang in the photograph were all members of Hadleigh and District Round Table and Hadleigh and District Ladies Circle.
“I was privileged to be chairman of Round Table that year and, with a bit of memory priming, am able to tell you that those featured in Billy Bunter’s Skool Band were (from the left) John Byham, Robin Baldwin, Jenny Denny, Marion Leach, Rodney Rolfe and Lionel Denny. John, Marion and Rodney all still live locally.”
