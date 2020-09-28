Can you spot yourself in Ipswich Beer Festival photos in Days Gone By?
Have you enjoyed Ipswich Beer Festival over the years? Sadly, this month’s event couldn’t go ahead due to coronavirus - but today we are looking back at past festivals.
Our photo gallery from the 1980s and 1990s shows people packing into the Corn Exchange to sample a range of ales.
The very first event, organised by Suffolk CAMRA, was held at the venue in 1983, and it became a regular annual fixture until 2010, with up to 5,000 people attending each year.
Three beer festivals were later held at Maritime Ipswich and another at Ipswich Town’s practice pitch in 2015.
Ipswich Beer Festival was revived last year and returned to the Corn Exchange in a new form, organised by Ipswich craft beer bar Hopsters, with dozens of real ales, craft beers and ciders on offer.
Although this year’s event had to be cancelled, there are plans for it to return in 2021.
