Can you spot yourself in Ipswich Beer Festival photos in Days Gone By?

PUBLISHED: 18:00 29 September 2020

Punters enjoying the very first Ipswich Beer Festival at the Corn Exchange in 1983 Picture: PAUL NIXON/ARCHANT

Have you enjoyed Ipswich Beer Festival over the years? Sadly, this month’s event couldn’t go ahead due to coronavirus - but today we are looking back at past festivals.

Ipswich Beer Festival in August 1984 Picture: ARCHANTIpswich Beer Festival in August 1984 Picture: ARCHANT

Our photo gallery from the 1980s and 1990s shows people packing into the Corn Exchange to sample a range of ales.

Enjoying the festival at Ipswich Corn Exchange in 1994 Picture: ARCHANTEnjoying the festival at Ipswich Corn Exchange in 1994 Picture: ARCHANT

The very first event, organised by Suffolk CAMRA, was held at the venue in 1983, and it became a regular annual fixture until 2010, with up to 5,000 people attending each year.

Lining up at the bar to try out some of the beers on offer in 1994 Picture: ARCHANTLining up at the bar to try out some of the beers on offer in 1994 Picture: ARCHANT

Three beer festivals were later held at Maritime Ipswich and another at Ipswich Town’s practice pitch in 2015.

Behind the bar at Ipswich Beer Festival in the Corn Exchange in 1994 Picture: ARCHANTBehind the bar at Ipswich Beer Festival in the Corn Exchange in 1994 Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Beer Festival was revived last year and returned to the Corn Exchange in a new form, organised by Ipswich craft beer bar Hopsters, with dozens of real ales, craft beers and ciders on offer.

The Corn Exchange hosting Ipswich Beer Festival in 1984 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANTThe Corn Exchange hosting Ipswich Beer Festival in 1984 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT

Although this year’s event had to be cancelled, there are plans for it to return in 2021.

Drinkers enjoying the selection of beers on offer at the Beer Festival at the Corn Exchange in 1984 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANTDrinkers enjoying the selection of beers on offer at the Beer Festival at the Corn Exchange in 1984 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT

What are your beer festival memories? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.

Reading up on the beers on offer at Ipswich Beer Festival Picture: JERRY TURNER/ARCHANTReading up on the beers on offer at Ipswich Beer Festival Picture: JERRY TURNER/ARCHANT

Order photos via our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

