Floating along to Ipswich Carnival - What are your memories from the 1970s, 80s and 90s?

Handford Hall Primary School staff dressed as characters from Narnia in preparation for Ipswich Carnival, August 1995 Picture: ARCHANT

What are your memories of Ipswich Carnival over the years?

Were you on this float at Ipswich Carnival in August 1981? Picture: DAVID KINDRED Were you on this float at Ipswich Carnival in August 1981? Picture: DAVID KINDRED

The event was a hugely popular annual fixture for many years, with hundreds turning out to cheer on the procession, before joining in the activities at Christchurch Park.

Star Memories All smiles for the camera at Ipswich Carnival in August 1986 Picture: ARCHANT Star Memories All smiles for the camera at Ipswich Carnival in August 1986 Picture: ARCHANT

A different theme was set each year. The 1983 carnival took a floral theme, with many people dressing as flowers, while others decorated their floats in the style of a garden party.

One of the floats at Ipswich Carnival in August 1983 Picture: ARCHANT One of the floats at Ipswich Carnival in August 1983 Picture: ARCHANT

And in 1995 the carnival gained a touch of magic, with staff and pupils from Handford Hall Primary School wearing some spectacular Narnia costumes.

Ipswich Carnival "Oklahoma" float in September 1973 Picture: ARCHANT Ipswich Carnival "Oklahoma" float in September 1973 Picture: ARCHANT

Local drama companies also publicised their shows, with the cast of a production of classic musical Oklahoma taking part in full costume in 1973.

Ipswich Carnival in 1973. Picture: ARCHANT Ipswich Carnival in 1973. Picture: ARCHANT

Young pirates enjoying themselves at Ipswich Carnival in August 1981. Picture: ARCHANT Young pirates enjoying themselves at Ipswich Carnival in August 1981. Picture: ARCHANT

An Arabian Float at the Ipswich Carnival in 1989 Picture: ARCHANT An Arabian Float at the Ipswich Carnival in 1989 Picture: ARCHANT

