Floating along to Ipswich Carnival - What are your memories from the 1970s, 80s and 90s?
PUBLISHED: 14:55 12 May 2020
What are your memories of Ipswich Carnival over the years?
The event was a hugely popular annual fixture for many years, with hundreds turning out to cheer on the procession, before joining in the activities at Christchurch Park.
A different theme was set each year. The 1983 carnival took a floral theme, with many people dressing as flowers, while others decorated their floats in the style of a garden party.
And in 1995 the carnival gained a touch of magic, with staff and pupils from Handford Hall Primary School wearing some spectacular Narnia costumes.
Local drama companies also publicised their shows, with the cast of a production of classic musical Oklahoma taking part in full costume in 1973.
