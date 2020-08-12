Nostalgia

Which was your local? Memories of Ipswich pubs in the 1970s in Days Gone By

A night at the Hare and Hounds in Ipswich in August 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

Do you remember nights out with family and friends at pubs in Ipswich in the 1970s?

Behind the bar at the Seahorse Pub in Ipswich in 1975 Picture: ARCHANT Behind the bar at the Seahorse Pub in Ipswich in 1975 Picture: ARCHANT

Our latest nostalgia gallery features photos from several pubs which have since closed, the Seahorse in Bank Street, near Foundation Street, the Royal William in London Road, the Hare and Hounds in Norwich Road and the Blooming Fuchsia in Foxhall Road.

Who were pulling the pints at the Royal William, Ipswich, in 1975? Picture: PAUL NIXON Who were pulling the pints at the Royal William, Ipswich, in 1975? Picture: PAUL NIXON

But others here are still going strong, including the Golden Hind in Nacton Road, the Red Lion in Bramford Road and the Duke of York in Woodbridge Road.

Reader Shirley Saunders recognised all the dancers in this photo taken in the Golden Hind pub, Nacton Road, in 1973 Picture: DAVID KINDRED Reader Shirley Saunders recognised all the dancers in this photo taken in the Golden Hind pub, Nacton Road, in 1973 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Readers have been sending in their memories following recent nostalgia features about pubs in Ipswich.

This photo of Jack Keeble at the Red Lion pub in Bramford Road, Ipswich, 1974 brought back memories for reader Mike Bloomfield Picture: ARCHANT This photo of Jack Keeble at the Red Lion pub in Bramford Road, Ipswich, 1974 brought back memories for reader Mike Bloomfield Picture: ARCHANT

Shirley Saunders got in touch about our photos of a dance class at the Golden Hind in 1974.

A darts team at the Duke of York pub, Ipswich, in June 1978 Picture: ARCHANT A darts team at the Duke of York pub, Ipswich, in June 1978 Picture: ARCHANT

She wrote: “I can name everyone in pictures one, two and three, being the Leader of the then “Old Time Dancing Class” (not ballroom) with my brother. I am the lady with the swept-back hair in the front of the picture.

One of the customers at the Blooming Fuchsia in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT One of the customers at the Blooming Fuchsia in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

“Unfortunately, apart from my brother and myself plus the lady on the far left, all the members have now passed away. The lady partnering the lady on the left would have been 100 last month, but passed away two months earlier. There is also another lady who hopefully will be 100 in January 2021, who was still dancing up until early last year. She is not in the picture.”

Reader Shirley Saunders recognised landlord and landlady Mr and Mrs Garnham in this photo from the Golden Hind pub, Nacton Road, in 1973 Picture: DAVID KINDRED Reader Shirley Saunders recognised landlord and landlady Mr and Mrs Garnham in this photo from the Golden Hind pub, Nacton Road, in 1973 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Shirley also recognised another photo in the same feature, showing landlady Mrs Garnham with her husband Ted, the landlord, on the stairs.

Reader Carolyn Bevan-Biggs writes that her husband Shaun's grandparents, Leonard and Ivy Biggs, his uncle Derek Biggs and aunt Joan Biggs are in this photo from the Red Lion Picture: ARCHANT Reader Carolyn Bevan-Biggs writes that her husband Shaun's grandparents, Leonard and Ivy Biggs, his uncle Derek Biggs and aunt Joan Biggs are in this photo from the Red Lion Picture: ARCHANT

Our recent gallery of the Red Lion pub in 1974 also brought back memories for readers.

Mike Bloomfield got in touch to say:”The gentleman holding a pint of beer is Jack Keeble, who lived on Sproughton Road and had a farm opposite the old sugar beet factory.

“I used to help him from the age of about 10 or 11 with things like milking the cows. He was a very nice man.”

Carolyn Bevan-Biggs wrote: “I am married to Shaun Biggs. His grandparents, Leonard and Ivy Biggs, his uncle Derek Biggs and aunt Joan Biggs are in picture two standing at the bar.

“Len and Ivy were the publicans of the pub. Sadly all four of them have now passed away. However Len and Ivy had a younger son, David Biggs, who is in his early 80s living locally with his wife Janet, who recently turned 80. David and Janet are Shaun’s parents.”

