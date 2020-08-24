From Tina Turner to Pink Floyd and Westlife - memories of great outdoor concerts in Days Gone By
PUBLISHED: 18:00 26 August 2020
What is the best outdoor concert you have seen in Suffolk over the years?
Our recent nostalgia gallery from Busted’s concert in Ipswich’s Christchurch Park in 2004 brought back memories not just of that event, but also of other great outdoor concerts.
William Martin, of Sudbourne, said: “I saw Pink Floyd at Stowmarket in 1967. This must be one of the best outdoor concerts in Suffolk, great memories.
“I also went to the first concert at Portman Road, Tina Turner in 1990, and most of the other concerts there up to the Rod Stewart concert last year.”
Our latest gallery includes photos from Tina’s famous concert, as well as more memories of Busted, and another great night with Westlife in Chantry Park in 2004.
Pink Floyd’s concert at Stowmarket Carnival took place on July 15, 1967, just as they were starting to hit the big time.
William writes: “I could not believe that Pink Floyd were playing at Stowmarket Carnival. I had already bought the singles Arnold Layne and See Emily Play, so off I went. The stage was at the side of the field and not too far away was the funfair.
“The stage consisted of two lorry trailers surrounded by scaffold poles, covered in tarpaulins. I was at the front next to the stage and so close to the group.
“There was a large crowd in front of the stage, but many people walked by not knowing who they were!
“I can remember the roadies, with very long hair and wearing tight, brightly coloured loon pants.
“I expect they played some of the LP The Piper at the Gates of Dawn, which was coming out in August.”
“Looking back now, I was lucky to see them in 1967 and it was indeed a magical concert.”
Tina Turner’s concert at Portman Road in 1990 was a memorable night, The stadium had never been used for a concert before, but was transformed for thousands of fans who wanted to hear the superstar.
She blew the audience away with her fantastic set list, including songs like Proud Mary, What’s Love Got To Do With It, The Best and Let’s Stay Together.
Other top names who have appeared at Portman Road over the years include R.E.M., Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Rod Stewart and Elton John.
