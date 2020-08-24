E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
From Tina Turner to Pink Floyd and Westlife - memories of great outdoor concerts in Days Gone By

PUBLISHED: 18:00 26 August 2020

Tina Turner performing at Portman Road in 1990 Picture: JERRY TURNER

Tina Turner performing at Portman Road in 1990 Picture: JERRY TURNER

What is the best outdoor concert you have seen in Suffolk over the years?

. A float from Stowmarket carnival of July 15, 1967, promoting the appearance of rock legends Pink Floyd that evening Picture: ARCHANT. A float from Stowmarket carnival of July 15, 1967, promoting the appearance of rock legends Pink Floyd that evening Picture: ARCHANT

Our recent nostalgia gallery from Busted’s concert in Ipswich’s Christchurch Park in 2004 brought back memories not just of that event, but also of other great outdoor concerts.

Tina Turner performing at Portman Road in 1990 Picture: JERRY TURNERTina Turner performing at Portman Road in 1990 Picture: JERRY TURNER

William Martin, of Sudbourne, said: “I saw Pink Floyd at Stowmarket in 1967. This must be one of the best outdoor concerts in Suffolk, great memories.

The crowd watching Tina Turner in July 1990 at Portman Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANTThe crowd watching Tina Turner in July 1990 at Portman Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

“I also went to the first concert at Portman Road, Tina Turner in 1990, and most of the other concerts there up to the Rod Stewart concert last year.”

Rock legends Pink Floydmade a rare appearance in Stowmarket in 1967 Picture: PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGESRock legends Pink Floydmade a rare appearance in Stowmarket in 1967 Picture: PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Our latest gallery includes photos from Tina’s famous concert, as well as more memories of Busted, and another great night with Westlife in Chantry Park in 2004.

Westlife performing in Ipswich's Chantry Park in 2004 Picture: SIMON PARKER/ARCHANTWestlife performing in Ipswich's Chantry Park in 2004 Picture: SIMON PARKER/ARCHANT

MORE: Do you remember Tina Turner coming to Ipswich?

Charlie Simpson of Busted signing autographs at their concert at Christchurch Park in 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANTCharlie Simpson of Busted signing autographs at their concert at Christchurch Park in 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Pink Floyd’s concert at Stowmarket Carnival took place on July 15, 1967, just as they were starting to hit the big time.

Westlife's concert in Ipswich's Chantry Park in 2004 Picture: SIMON PARKER/ARCHANTWestlife's concert in Ipswich's Chantry Park in 2004 Picture: SIMON PARKER/ARCHANT

William writes: “I could not believe that Pink Floyd were playing at Stowmarket Carnival. I had already bought the singles Arnold Layne and See Emily Play, so off I went. The stage was at the side of the field and not too far away was the funfair.

Westlife's concert in Ipswich's Chantry Park in 2004 Picture: SIMON PARKER/ARCHANTWestlife's concert in Ipswich's Chantry Park in 2004 Picture: SIMON PARKER/ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

“The stage consisted of two lorry trailers surrounded by scaffold poles, covered in tarpaulins. I was at the front next to the stage and so close to the group.

“There was a large crowd in front of the stage, but many people walked by not knowing who they were!

“I can remember the roadies, with very long hair and wearing tight, brightly coloured loon pants.

“I expect they played some of the LP The Piper at the Gates of Dawn, which was coming out in August.”

“Looking back now, I was lucky to see them in 1967 and it was indeed a magical concert.”

MORE: Magical night - Busted’s concert in Christchurch Park

Tina Turner’s concert at Portman Road in 1990 was a memorable night, The stadium had never been used for a concert before, but was transformed for thousands of fans who wanted to hear the superstar.

She blew the audience away with her fantastic set list, including songs like Proud Mary, What’s Love Got To Do With It, The Best and Let’s Stay Together.

Other top names who have appeared at Portman Road over the years include R.E.M., Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Rod Stewart and Elton John.

What were your favourite concerts in Suffolk? Send us an email or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.

To order photos, visit the website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

