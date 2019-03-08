Partly Cloudy

Gallery

GALLERY: Take a look at this magnificent display of orchids

PUBLISHED: 17:00 31 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:13 31 March 2019

Check out the beautiful orchids. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Check out the beautiful orchids. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rachel Edge

Prepare to be amazed at the colourful flowers which brightened the day of hundreds at the annual Suffolk Orchid Society’s spring show.

Suffolk Orchid Society annual spring event Picture: RACHEL EDGESuffolk Orchid Society annual spring event Picture: RACHEL EDGE

An array of breath-taking orchids set up centre stage at the St Michael’s Church Centre in Martlesham Heath on Saturday.

The stunning display dazzled the crowds from 10am to 4pm.

Guests were able to purchase first class orchids, enjoy re-potting demonstrations and get advice on the cultivation of orchids.

Which one is your favourite? Picture: RACHEL EDGEWhich one is your favourite? Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The event was held just in time for mothers all over Suffolk to receive a divine orchid for Mothering Sunday.

The Suffolk Orchid society was formed 38 years ago in Oldfellows Hall in Ipswich.

The society are proud to have a yearly stand at the Suffolk Show and to have featured in the Ipswich Flower Show at Christchurch Park for many years.

Did you receive an orchid for Mother's Day? Picture: RACHEL EDGEDid you receive an orchid for Mother's Day? Picture: RACHEL EDGE

If you have a passion for growing and all things green - why not check out their website here.

