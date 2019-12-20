E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Can you spot your child in our Ipswich area school festive plays picture gallery?

20 December, 2019 - 18:34
Whatfield C of E primary school, A Clockwork Christmas Picture: WHATFIELD C OF E SCHOOL

Whatfield C of E primary school, A Clockwork Christmas Picture: WHATFIELD C OF E SCHOOL

Whatfield C of E primary school

Pupils across Ipswich and beyond have been dressing up as shepherds, animals and wise men for a season of festive plays - so is your child in our Ipswich area schools Christmas plays gallery?

Kersey Primary School's nativity. Picture: KERSEY PRIMARY SCHOOLKersey Primary School's nativity. Picture: KERSEY PRIMARY SCHOOL

Nativities and other festive performances are always a special time of year and something that parents and their children always remember.

We asked schools in the Ipswich area to send in any photos of children in performances - and were overwhelmed with the response.

'Christmas Around the World' at Dale Hall Primary Picture: DALE HALL PRIMARY'Christmas Around the World' at Dale Hall Primary Picture: DALE HALL PRIMARY

The shows included Christmas Around the World by Dale Hall Primary School and A Clockwork Christmas by Whatfield Primary School, near Ipswich.

Bentley CEVC Primary School Nativity Picture: BENTLEY CEVC PRIMARY SCHOOLBentley CEVC Primary School Nativity Picture: BENTLEY CEVC PRIMARY SCHOOL

Clifford Road Primary School Nativity Picture: CLIFFORD ROAD PRIMARYClifford Road Primary School Nativity Picture: CLIFFORD ROAD PRIMARY

You may also want to watch:

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Members of Ipswich ‘Neno’ drug gang sentenced to a total of more than 72 years

Ipswich drug gang members jailed for more than 72 years - (Top L-R) Tyler Woodley, Liam Roberts, Jake Marsh and Jake Bristol (Bottom L-R) Hayden Fraser, Lamar Dagnon, Tawfiq O'Connor and Abbas Uddin Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Bus crashes into A&E at Ipswich Hospital

A bus has crashed into the canopy over Ipswich Hospital's A&E Department Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Primary school in Ipswich to get new headteacher after latest ‘inadequate’ Ofsted

New starters this year at Sprites Primary Academy Picture: SPRITES PRIMARY

Woman robbed by gang of children as young as eight in Ipswich

Police are appealing for help in tracking down a group of children after a woman's mobile phone was snatched from her hand Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Emergency services attend Kesgrave incident

Emergency services are attending an incident in Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Members of Ipswich ‘Neno’ drug gang sentenced to a total of more than 72 years

Ipswich drug gang members jailed for more than 72 years - (Top L-R) Tyler Woodley, Liam Roberts, Jake Marsh and Jake Bristol (Bottom L-R) Hayden Fraser, Lamar Dagnon, Tawfiq O'Connor and Abbas Uddin Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Bus crashes into A&E at Ipswich Hospital

A bus has crashed into the canopy over Ipswich Hospital's A&E Department Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Primary school in Ipswich to get new headteacher after latest ‘inadequate’ Ofsted

New starters this year at Sprites Primary Academy Picture: SPRITES PRIMARY

Woman robbed by gang of children as young as eight in Ipswich

Police are appealing for help in tracking down a group of children after a woman's mobile phone was snatched from her hand Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Emergency services attend Kesgrave incident

Emergency services are attending an incident in Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Bus driver who crashed into A&E canopy was helping woman in labour

A bus has crashed into the canopy over Ipswich Hospital's A&E Department Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Lifeguard charged with trying to engage in sexual communication with child

Crown Pools in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

What Ipswich restaurant did Chris Evans eat at last night?

Virgin Radio presenter Chris Evans is coming to Ipswich for an event at St Matthews Primary School Picture: YUI MOK/PA IMAGES

Flooding causes landslide on railway in Suffolk – line blocked

The landslip happened on the line between Woodbridge and Westerfield and Network Rail engineers are on the scene to deal with the incident whilst services are affected Picture: NETWORK RAIL

No one should be lonely this Christmas: the organisations working to end loneliness in Suffolk

Organisations across Suffolk are doing important work to ensure no one is alone this Christmas Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists