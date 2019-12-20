Gallery

Can you spot your child in our Ipswich area school festive plays picture gallery?

Whatfield C of E primary school, A Clockwork Christmas Picture: WHATFIELD C OF E SCHOOL Whatfield C of E primary school

Pupils across Ipswich and beyond have been dressing up as shepherds, animals and wise men for a season of festive plays - so is your child in our Ipswich area schools Christmas plays gallery?

Kersey Primary School's nativity. Picture: KERSEY PRIMARY SCHOOL Kersey Primary School's nativity. Picture: KERSEY PRIMARY SCHOOL

Nativities and other festive performances are always a special time of year and something that parents and their children always remember.

We asked schools in the Ipswich area to send in any photos of children in performances - and were overwhelmed with the response.

'Christmas Around the World' at Dale Hall Primary Picture: DALE HALL PRIMARY 'Christmas Around the World' at Dale Hall Primary Picture: DALE HALL PRIMARY

The shows included Christmas Around the World by Dale Hall Primary School and A Clockwork Christmas by Whatfield Primary School, near Ipswich.

Bentley CEVC Primary School Nativity Picture: BENTLEY CEVC PRIMARY SCHOOL Bentley CEVC Primary School Nativity Picture: BENTLEY CEVC PRIMARY SCHOOL

Clifford Road Primary School Nativity Picture: CLIFFORD ROAD PRIMARY Clifford Road Primary School Nativity Picture: CLIFFORD ROAD PRIMARY

