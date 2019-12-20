Gallery
Can you spot your child in our Ipswich area school festive plays picture gallery?
20 December, 2019 - 18:34
Whatfield C of E primary school
Pupils across Ipswich and beyond have been dressing up as shepherds, animals and wise men for a season of festive plays - so is your child in our Ipswich area schools Christmas plays gallery?
Kersey Primary School's nativity. Picture: KERSEY PRIMARY SCHOOL
Nativities and other festive performances are always a special time of year and something that parents and their children always remember.
We asked schools in the Ipswich area to send in any photos of children in performances - and were overwhelmed with the response.
'Christmas Around the World' at Dale Hall Primary Picture: DALE HALL PRIMARY
The shows included Christmas Around the World by Dale Hall Primary School and A Clockwork Christmas by Whatfield Primary School, near Ipswich.
Bentley CEVC Primary School Nativity Picture: BENTLEY CEVC PRIMARY SCHOOL
Clifford Road Primary School Nativity Picture: CLIFFORD ROAD PRIMARY