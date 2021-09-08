Suffolk's 'funniest' performer's promise a night of laughs with new play
An Ipswich theatre has returned in a brand new location and is promising "laughs" for the town after the year we've all had.
The Gallery Players, an amateur dramatics society, returns in its 36th anniversary year with the Mystery of Edwin Drood at its brand new location - the Gallery Studio Theatre in St George's Street.
Charles Dickens' mystery was unfinished so the audience gets to decide which of the many possible suspects committed murder.
Wade Ablitt, director of Edwin Drood and on the steering group for the Gallery Players, said: "The show is incredibly exciting as not only is it terrific to be performing a fun musical comedy after the last few years we’ve all had with a cast of Suffolk’s funniest and most vocally gifted performers!
"But it’s also our first production in our brand new home. The Gallery Studio Theatre and we hope audiences will really embrace the new space and come and laugh with us for a few hours!"
It runs from September 8 until Saturday, September 18 with performances starting at 7.45 pm.
