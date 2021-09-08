News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Suffolk's 'funniest' performer's promise a night of laughs with new play

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 7:00 PM September 8, 2021   
The Gallery Players have returned with a new theatre at the Gallery Studio Theatre in St George's Street, Ipswich.

The Gallery Players have returned with a new theatre at the Gallery Studio Theatre in St George's Street, Ipswich. - Credit: Gallery Players

An Ipswich theatre has returned in a brand new location and is promising "laughs" for the town after the year we've all had. 

The Gallery Players, an amateur dramatics society, returns in its 36th anniversary year with the Mystery of Edwin Drood at its brand new location - the Gallery Studio Theatre in St George's Street. 

Charles Dickens' mystery was unfinished so the audience gets to decide which of the many possible suspects committed murder. 

The Mystery of Edwin Drood by Rupert Holmes - presented by Gallery Players

The Mystery of Edwin Drood by Rupert Holmes - presented by Gallery Players - Credit: Gallery Players

Wade Ablitt, director of Edwin Drood and on the steering group for the Gallery Players, said: "The show is incredibly exciting as not only is it terrific to be performing a fun musical comedy after the last few years we’ve all had with a cast of Suffolk’s funniest and most vocally gifted performers!

"But it’s also our first production in our brand new home. The Gallery Studio Theatre and we hope audiences will really embrace the new space and come and laugh with us for a few hours!"

You may also want to watch:

It runs from September 8 until Saturday, September 18 with performances starting at 7.45 pm.

Most Read

  1. 1 Child dies in Ipswich medical emergency
  2. 2 7 ways to keep spiders out of your home during their autumn mating season
  3. 3 Ipswich Register Office to move because of staff safety concerns
  1. 4 200 rooms booked for film crew in Ipswich, hotel manager says
  2. 5 Police and ambulance attend medical emergency in Ipswich road
  3. 6 Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen coming to Ipswich
  4. 7 One man arrested following altercation near town centre
  5. 8 Ipswich man denies possessing indecent images of children
  6. 9 Travellers pitch up outside Ipswich gym
  7. 10 New American candy store set to open in Ipswich town centre
Theatre
Comedy
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The White Horse, Felixstowe.

East Suffolk Council

Heritage status could save under-threat Suffolk pub from the bulldozers

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Tim Hortons is to open in Ipswich's Anglia Retail Park later this year

Suffolk Live

Coffee chain Tim Hortons to open Ipswich branch later this year

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The Steak and Lobster Co in Felixstowe is closed until October. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk Live

Seafront restaurant forced to shut due to staff shortages

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Work under way on the first homes at Trewlawny Place at Felixstowe

Housing

Town set for 5 months of roadworks disruption for new homes project

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon