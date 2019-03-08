Nostalgia: When Ipswich Town opened its doors for a special day to celebrate with fans

Mick Mills and Roger Osborne heading out during the football fun day at Ipswich Town Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

It was access all areas at Portman Road in 1988 as Ipswich Town opened its doors for a fun day for fans.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fans on a tour round the stadium being shown some classic shirts Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL Fans on a tour round the stadium being shown some classic shirts Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

People queued to get into the ground for tours of players' changing rooms, to explore the stadium, see special exhibitions, and the chance to walk on the pitch.

As part of the day there was also an exhibition match in which some former Town stars turned out to play - including Mick Mills, Ipswich captain for many years and who made 744 appearance for the club, and also captained England during the 1982 World Cup.

He has just completed the final season of his career with a spell at Stoke City.

Also playing was Roger Osborne, who has his own special place in Ipswich folklore for scoring the winning goal in the 1-0 1978 FA Cup final win against Arsenal

Young Town fans being shown around the players changing room Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL Young Town fans being shown around the players changing room Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Did you attend the fun day in 1988?

To share your memories of the event, email imagecurator@archant.co.uk

Fans got the chance to go on the pitch during the fun day Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL Fans got the chance to go on the pitch during the fun day Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Fans queuing up to get into the ground Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL Fans queuing up to get into the ground Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Mick Mills signing autographs for his young fans Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL Mick Mills signing autographs for his young fans Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

You may also want to watch: