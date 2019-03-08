Nostalgia: When Ipswich Town opened its doors for a special day to celebrate with fans
PUBLISHED: 14:05 10 September 2019
It was access all areas at Portman Road in 1988 as Ipswich Town opened its doors for a fun day for fans.
People queued to get into the ground for tours of players' changing rooms, to explore the stadium, see special exhibitions, and the chance to walk on the pitch.
As part of the day there was also an exhibition match in which some former Town stars turned out to play - including Mick Mills, Ipswich captain for many years and who made 744 appearance for the club, and also captained England during the 1982 World Cup.
He has just completed the final season of his career with a spell at Stoke City.
Also playing was Roger Osborne, who has his own special place in Ipswich folklore for scoring the winning goal in the 1-0 1978 FA Cup final win against Arsenal
