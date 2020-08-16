E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Children ‘shocked and upset’ after ‘selfish’ youths steal gnomes

PUBLISHED: 16:11 16 August 2020

Just three of the Harris family's gnomes remain. Picture: KIRSTIE MARIE HARRIS

Just three of the Harris family's gnomes remain. Picture: KIRSTIE MARIE HARRIS

KIRSTIE MARIE HARRIS

An Ipswich family has been left upset after their beloved gnomes were thought to be stolen from their house by “selfish youths”.

'Wizard' the gnome which was stolen from outside Kirstie Marie Harris' home in Foxhall Road, Ipswich. Picture: KIRSTIE MARIE HARRIS'Wizard' the gnome which was stolen from outside Kirstie Marie Harris' home in Foxhall Road, Ipswich. Picture: KIRSTIE MARIE HARRIS

Persephone Harris, aged seven, and Dorian Harris, aged four, have been collecting gnomes outside their Foxhall Road home for the past year.

They had became very fond of the gnomes – all of whom they had named – and spoke to them whenever they walked past.

On Friday evening their mother Kirstie realised two of the gnomes – Wizard and Rainbow – had been stolen overnight, and she put an appeal out on Facebook.

The following morning Kirstie found that another one of the gnomes called Sparkle had also been taken, making her even more angry.

'Sparkle' the gnome which was stolen from outside Kirstie Marie Harris' home in Foxhall Road, Ipswich. Picture: KIRSTIE MARIE HARRIS'Sparkle' the gnome which was stolen from outside Kirstie Marie Harris' home in Foxhall Road, Ipswich. Picture: KIRSTIE MARIE HARRIS

She said: “The children were really upset and they were quite shocked.

“They didn’t understand why someone would do that and it has really rocked their faith in people’s nature.”

Kirstie, 33, who works at the children’s unit at Ipswich Hospital, reported the incident to Suffolk police online, but wants the culprits to realise that their actions have consequences.

“It may seem kind of silly, but my children are really upset about it,” she said.

“Since the pubs have reopened we do hear a lot of noise from merry people going past, so it was probably just some youths messing about.

“I want to make them realise the impact such selfish actions have, and of course my kids would be over the moon if, despite the long shot, we got them back.”

Kirstie has since moved the remaining three gnomes into the back garden to avoid them being stolen.

She said she is “angry” she has had to do this as they brightened up the front of her house – which she says is known by many people as the “house with the gnomes”.

Have you seen the stolen gnomes? Get in touch here to help reunite them with the Harris family.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

