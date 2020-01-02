E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Rugby legend Gareth Thomas calls on runners for Resolution Run

PUBLISHED: 18:43 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:44 02 January 2020

Gareth Thomas is calling on the people of Ipswich to take part in the Resolution Run for Stroke Association Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Gareth Thomas is calling on the people of Ipswich to take part in the Resolution Run for Stroke Association Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Welsh rugby star Gareth Thomas is calling on the people of Ipswich to sign up for the Resolution Run in aid of the Stroke Association this year.

The 45-year-old, who was capped more than 100 times for his country, is ambassador for the charity runs taking place at Christchurch Park on March 23.

The runs, split between 5k, 10k and 15k distances are happening in 34 locations across the country in the hopes to raise funds to help provide specialist support and critical research.

Mr Thomas, who himself had a stroke aged 28, said: "I had a stroke and know all too well that recovery is as individual as each survivor.

"That's why the Stroke Association is encouraging people to join its Resolution Run and raise funds to help rebuild more lives after stroke."

Mr Thomas suffered the mini-stroke at his home while watching TV with his family in 2006.

The life-threatening condition happens when the blood supply to part oft he brain is cut off - and can affect any person of any age.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Thomas believes the stroke was caused by a punch to his jaw while playing.

It is said one person suffers a stroke every five minutes in the UK, with 1.2million survivors living across the country living with wide-ranging disabilities from speech difficulties to memory loss.

Natalie Bettinson, regional fundraising manager at the Stroke Association said: "Stroke recovery is a marathon not a sprint. That's why we're encouraging people to join our Resolution Run in Ipswich and raise funds for the Stroke Association.

"Life after stroke is different for us all, but there is one way we can stand together.

"The Resolution Run is the perfect opportunity to mark a milestone in your own stroke recovery, show your support for a friend or family member affected by stroke, or in memory of a loved one.

"It's more than a run, it's a resolution to help rebuild lives after stroke in the region."

Entry to the event costs £15, with those taking part given the option to choose their distance and whether they would like to walk or run.

Tose interested in signing up should visit here, or call the Stroke Associaition on 0300 330 0740.

