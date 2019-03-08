Partly Cloudy

Trouble-hit Ipswich estate visited by police after anti-social behaviour claims

PUBLISHED: 15:59 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:59 05 July 2019

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ASH JONES

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ASH JONES

Police have visited a trouble-hit Ipswich estate after reports of anti-social behaviour.

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ASH JONESGarrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ASH JONES

Garrick Way was faced lots of problems over the past year, with Castle Court resident Simon Tuddenham even calling a public meeting last year in a bid to raise concerns with police.

A crackdown and increase in patrols by officers seemed to resolve the troubles, but there have been incidents reported on and off over the winter - including in February, when neighbours said gang members had left them "severely traumatised".

Residents contacted police once again on Wednesday, July 3 with claims people had been "knocking over flower pots, throwing stones at windows and verbally abusing residents" over the course of several evenings.

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ASH JONESGarrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ASH JONES

Acting Sergeant Luke Turner, of the Ipswich West Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "We are aware of recent reports in relation to incidents of anti-social behaviour in Garrick Way, Ipswich.

"Officers have visited the area on Thursday, July 4 and further enquiries will be carried out.

"We fully understand the distress anti-social behaviour can cause and we would urge anyone who experiences this type of behaviour to report it on the force's website by visiting www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update."

