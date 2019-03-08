Trouble-hit Ipswich estate visited by police after anti-social behaviour claims
PUBLISHED: 15:59 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:59 05 July 2019
Police have visited a trouble-hit Ipswich estate after reports of anti-social behaviour.
Garrick Way was faced lots of problems over the past year, with Castle Court resident Simon Tuddenham even calling a public meeting last year in a bid to raise concerns with police.
A crackdown and increase in patrols by officers seemed to resolve the troubles, but there have been incidents reported on and off over the winter - including in February, when neighbours said gang members had left them "severely traumatised".
Residents contacted police once again on Wednesday, July 3 with claims people had been "knocking over flower pots, throwing stones at windows and verbally abusing residents" over the course of several evenings.
Acting Sergeant Luke Turner, of the Ipswich West Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "We are aware of recent reports in relation to incidents of anti-social behaviour in Garrick Way, Ipswich.
"Officers have visited the area on Thursday, July 4 and further enquiries will be carried out.
"We fully understand the distress anti-social behaviour can cause and we would urge anyone who experiences this type of behaviour to report it on the force's website by visiting www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update."