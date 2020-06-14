E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Go-ahead for new homes on land previously set for superstore

PUBLISHED: 05:30 15 June 2020

The site proposed for a new superstore at Felixstowe - land from the Garrison Lane railway bridge, behind homes in High Road West and leading down to the town's station Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Approval has been given for nine new homes to be built at a “gateway” site into a town and close to an accident blackspot.

Unattractive and unloved - the Garrison Lane junction corner in Felixstowe is set for a makeover with nine new homes Picture: RICHARD CORNWELLUnattractive and unloved - the Garrison Lane junction corner in Felixstowe is set for a makeover with nine new homes Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

East Suffolk Council has given the go-ahead for the properties to be built on eight-tenths of an acre of used for advertising hoardings at the traffic light junction of Garrison Lane and High Road West in Felixstowe.

The land at one of the “gateways” into the resort and had been earmarked as part of a plan for a controversial new multi-million pound 30,000 sq ft supermarket.

Permission for the homes puts an end to the plans for the store and leaves the growing town – where 3,800 homes are being built and planned – with no options to expand its shopping offer.

Planning case officer Michaelle Coupe said: “The application for the foodstore has expired with no renewal of planning permission sought.

As it was in the 1950s - the Garrison Lane corner at Felixstowe with gardens and seats, but also advertising hoardings Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVEAs it was in the 1950s - the Garrison Lane corner at Felixstowe with gardens and seats, but also advertising hoardings Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

“The site has been in a semi-derelict state for a number of years and its re-development has the potential to significantly enhance the character of the area.”

Final details of the homes – to be built by Felixstowe-based Housemaster Ltd – still have to be agreed,

Ms Coupe said amendments had been made to the vehicle access arrangements to the homes following comments of the Highway Authority highlighting the dangers of the nearby junction.

She said: “The plan incorporates a left-in and left-out access to avoid right turns.

“Visibility from the access to the south is severely restricted by a hump-backed bridge and the access is very close to the signalised junction and associated queuing traffic, thus making it very difficult to turn right from the access, particularly during peak traffic flow periods and would result in an unacceptable impact on highway safety for users of the access and the adjacent highway.

“The signalised junction has suffered from seven recorded injury accidents in the past five years, with five of these occurring since 2017.”

In documents submitted to East Suffolk Council, Last & Tricker Partnership, on behalf of Housemaster Ltd, said housing was justified as part of the policy of redeveloping brownfield sites in sustainable locations and permission had been granted in the past for houses on the land.

