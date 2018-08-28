Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

‘Gas leak’ shuts Barclays in Woodbridge Road

PUBLISHED: 10:52 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:53 21 December 2018

The Barclays branch on Woodbridge road which is currently closed due to a suspected gas problem Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The Barclays branch on Woodbridge road which is currently closed due to a suspected gas problem Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Barclays bank in Ipswich’s Woodbridge Road is currently closed due to a suspected gas leak.

The sign in the Barclays bank window Picture: CONTRIBUTEDThe sign in the Barclays bank window Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A notice in the window states the branch is not open due to a “gas incident”.

Visitors eager to use the bank have been turned away for the time being.

It is not clear yet if any emergency crews have been called to deal with the incident.

No further details about the closure have emerged yet via official channels.

However, the notice does point customers in the direction of other Barclays banks in Princes Street and in Woodbridge and Felixstowe.

The note reads: “Apologies, the branch is currently not open due to a gas incident.

“We will open as soon as it is deemed safe to do so.”

• Stay with us for updates on this developing story as we receive more information.

