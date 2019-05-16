Emergency roadworks shut major route into Ipswich

Drivers are stuck in heavy traffic across west Ipswich today due to emergency gas main works on Belstead Road.

Cadent Gas engineers are carrying out repairs close to the junction with Oak Hill Lane and a section of the road is shut while the work takes place.

A diversion route is in place via Heatherhayes, Ellenbrook Road, Scrivener Drive, Ranelagh Road and Stoke Street.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks website the project will last until Monday, May 20 and a section of the road will remain closed during the day and at night.

A Cadent spokesman said: "Cadent are carrying out essential gas repair works.

"This is to ensure that we continue to provide the safest and most reliable service to our customers."

News of this latest roadworks project comes as the old A12 - another major route into Ipswich - is shut to traffic.

Some business owners claim pothole repairs in London Road have "crippled their takings".

