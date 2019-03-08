E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Gatecrasher denies assaulting host of Ipswich party

PUBLISHED: 17:43 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:43 11 November 2019

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man jumped out of a first floor window in his town centre flat after a man came "flying" at him with a knife and threatened to stab him, it has been alleged.

Thomas Crowe was relaxing in his flat in Wellington Street with a friend when the door "flew open" and 20-year-old

Edvinas Janavicius and several other males came in uninvited, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

When Mr Crowe asked Janavicius to leave he allegedly replied: "If you ask me to leave again I'm going to kick your face in," said Karl Voltz, prosecuting.

Mr Crowe went into his bedroom and was about to light a cigarette when Janavicius burst in and allegedly punched and kicked him repeatedly in the face.

Mr Crowe was also allegedly slammed into a wall and hit in the face with an ashtray and suffered a fractured nose, cuts and bruises, said Mr Voltz.

Janavicius then went into the kitchen and before "flying" into the living room with a kitchen knife saying he was going to stab Mr Crowe.

Mr Crowe was so frightened he jumped out of a first floor window and suffered a severely sprained ankle, said Mr Voltz.

The police were called and Mr Crowe, who was drifting in and out of consciousness, was taken to hospital.

Janavicius, of no fixed address, denies inflicting grievous bodily harm on Mr Crowe and assaulting him causing him actual bodily harm between January 30 and February 2 last year.

Janavicius was arrested by police in September last year and claimed he had been invited to a party at Mr Crowe's flat.

He alleged he had been talking to a female when Mr Crowe had come at him with a knife which he managed to take off him.

The defendant claimed that one of Mr Crowe's friends had come towards him and he had pushed him away in self-defence.

He said Mr Crowe and his friend must have jumped out of the window.

The trial continues on Tuesday (November 12).

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

'Groundbreaking' e-commerce complex under construction off A14

An artist's impression of a 143,000sq ft e-commerce facility at Port One Logistics Park which Curzon de Vere is building for Chinese firm FDS Corporation Picture: CURZON DE VERE

WATCH: Incredible Noah's Ark arrives at Ipswich waterfront – but how long is it here for?

A replica of Noah's Ark enters Ipswich waterfront after its journey from the Netherlands Picture: Stephen Waller / ABP Ipswich

Car fire closes busy Ipswich road leading to town centre

Firefighters dealt with a car fire in Ipswich Picture: KJ SPEAR

Franchise business based on successful doggy day care model goes into liquidation

Candace Rose, who was involved in running the business, pictured with her Dalmatian Merriles Picture: DAVID VINCENT

