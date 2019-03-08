Gatecrasher denies assaulting host of Ipswich party

An Ipswich man jumped out of a first floor window in his town centre flat after a man came "flying" at him with a knife and threatened to stab him, it has been alleged.

Thomas Crowe was relaxing in his flat in Wellington Street with a friend when the door "flew open" and 20-year-old

Edvinas Janavicius and several other males came in uninvited, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

When Mr Crowe asked Janavicius to leave he allegedly replied: "If you ask me to leave again I'm going to kick your face in," said Karl Voltz, prosecuting.

Mr Crowe went into his bedroom and was about to light a cigarette when Janavicius burst in and allegedly punched and kicked him repeatedly in the face.

Mr Crowe was also allegedly slammed into a wall and hit in the face with an ashtray and suffered a fractured nose, cuts and bruises, said Mr Voltz.

Janavicius then went into the kitchen and before "flying" into the living room with a kitchen knife saying he was going to stab Mr Crowe.

Mr Crowe was so frightened he jumped out of a first floor window and suffered a severely sprained ankle, said Mr Voltz.

The police were called and Mr Crowe, who was drifting in and out of consciousness, was taken to hospital.

Janavicius, of no fixed address, denies inflicting grievous bodily harm on Mr Crowe and assaulting him causing him actual bodily harm between January 30 and February 2 last year.

Janavicius was arrested by police in September last year and claimed he had been invited to a party at Mr Crowe's flat.

He alleged he had been talking to a female when Mr Crowe had come at him with a knife which he managed to take off him.

The defendant claimed that one of Mr Crowe's friends had come towards him and he had pushed him away in self-defence.

He said Mr Crowe and his friend must have jumped out of the window.

The trial continues on Tuesday (November 12).