Double the success! Ipswich twins overjoyed with incredible GCSEs

Ipswich School twins Olivia and Will MacDonnell-Hannah both achieved ten GCSEs at grade 9 Picture: WARREN PAGE WARREN PAGE

Two sets of twins at an Ipswich school have been left overjoyed following their GCSEs results – having achieved 38 top grades.

Twins Lewis and Paul Glancey achieved 18 grade 9s between them Picture: WARREN PAGE Twins Lewis and Paul Glancey achieved 18 grade 9s between them Picture: WARREN PAGE

Ipswich School twins Olivia and Will MacDonnell-Hannah and Lewis and Paul Glancey all achieved a plethora of grade 9s (previously known as A*s) on Thursday, August 20.

Olivia and Will both achieved 10 grade 9s, while Lewis and Paul finished their studies with 18 top grades between them.

But it wasn’t a case of sibling rivalry between either of the sets of twins, with even competitive Lewis and Paul admitting they were both on hand to help each other out through their studies.

Olivia said: “It has been hard waiting for the results, but it shows that hard work pays off.”

Dr Glancey, father of Lewis and Paul added: “I am very proud of them both.”

Overall, 99.2% of pupils at the central Ipswich school achieved a grade 4 or higher in English and maths.