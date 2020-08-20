E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Double the success! Ipswich twins overjoyed with incredible GCSEs

PUBLISHED: 13:20 20 August 2020

Ipswich School twins Olivia and Will MacDonnell-Hannah both achieved ten GCSEs at grade 9 Picture: WARREN PAGE

Ipswich School twins Olivia and Will MacDonnell-Hannah both achieved ten GCSEs at grade 9 Picture: WARREN PAGE

WARREN PAGE

Two sets of twins at an Ipswich school have been left overjoyed following their GCSEs results – having achieved 38 top grades.

Twins Lewis and Paul Glancey achieved 18 grade 9s between them Picture: WARREN PAGETwins Lewis and Paul Glancey achieved 18 grade 9s between them Picture: WARREN PAGE

Ipswich School twins Olivia and Will MacDonnell-Hannah and Lewis and Paul Glancey all achieved a plethora of grade 9s (previously known as A*s) on Thursday, August 20.

Olivia and Will both achieved 10 grade 9s, while Lewis and Paul finished their studies with 18 top grades between them.

But it wasn’t a case of sibling rivalry between either of the sets of twins, with even competitive Lewis and Paul admitting they were both on hand to help each other out through their studies.

Olivia said: “It has been hard waiting for the results, but it shows that hard work pays off.”

Dr Glancey, father of Lewis and Paul added: “I am very proud of them both.”

Overall, 99.2% of pupils at the central Ipswich school achieved a grade 4 or higher in English and maths.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Helicopter joins search for ‘two swimmers in difficulty’ off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Swimmers found ‘safe and well’ after huge search off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Man left with two-inch gash after Ipswich street robbery

A man has been left with a two-inch gash to his hand after a robbery in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Storm Ellen is on its way - how bad will it be in Suffolk?

Suffolk is set for a blustery day on Friday, but falls outside the area of a weather warning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sea swimmer who sparked rescue emergency says he was never in danger

Felixstowe seafront was the scene of a massive rescue effort on Tuesday Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Helicopter joins search for ‘two swimmers in difficulty’ off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Swimmers found ‘safe and well’ after huge search off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Man left with two-inch gash after Ipswich street robbery

A man has been left with a two-inch gash to his hand after a robbery in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Storm Ellen is on its way - how bad will it be in Suffolk?

Suffolk is set for a blustery day on Friday, but falls outside the area of a weather warning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sea swimmer who sparked rescue emergency says he was never in danger

Felixstowe seafront was the scene of a massive rescue effort on Tuesday Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Sea swimmer who sparked rescue emergency says he was never in danger

Felixstowe seafront was the scene of a massive rescue effort on Tuesday Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

GCSE results day 2020: Live updates from Ipswich schools

Kesgrave High School student Jamie Cook on GCSE results day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk’s chief fire officer steps down after seven years

Mark Hardingham from Suffolk Fire and Rescue is leaving his role as chief fire officer to chair the National Fire Chiefs Council. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I want to thank Ipswich Town for taking me in’ - Chalobah makes move to France

Trevoh Chalobah has joined Lorient in France. Picture: TWITTER/STEVEWALLER

Ipswich to hold vigil to mark death of teenage migrant on beach

The vigil will take place on Ipswich's Cornhill. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO