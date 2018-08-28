Heavy Rain

Suffolk store knocks 60% off designer children’s clothing for charity

PUBLISHED: 19:22 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 19:22 28 November 2018

The Christmas shopping event at Clarke’s of Walsham will raise money for charity on Thursday, November 29 Picture: GEEWIZZ

GeeWizz

Stacks of designer children’s clothing will be available at better than half price at a Suffolk shop on Thursday – with every penny of sales going to charity.

Clarkes of Walsham will be offering 250 items of donated designer children’s clothes for 40% of the recommended retail price at the store in Walsham-le-Willows, near Bury St Edmunds.

The country clothing store will be hosting a charity Christmas shopping evening from 6pm-9pm, when customers will get the chance to grab bargains on many top ranges.

Money from the sale of designer children’s items and raffle tickets will go towards the GeeWizz charity, supporting children and young adults like Beck Row six-year-old Jasmine Moxon, who suffers from spastic diplegic cerebral palsy.

Richard Balls, finance director at Clarkes, said: “We are delighted to lend our support to the GeeWizz charity.

“We feel it is so important to give back to our local community, where possible.

“To know 100% of the money raised from every one of the 250 children’s clothing items sold is helping change Jasmine’s life is so rewarding and heartwarming.”

Gina Long MBE, founder of GeeWizz, said: “Fundraising comes in all shapes and sizes, and we are so grateful to Clarke’s of Walsham for this wonderful gesture.

“This is an ideal chance to snap up some wonderful children’s clothes with 60% off RRP from Barbour, Joules and Kite Clothing. It’s a lovely opportunity to buy Christmas presents while supporting a very special little girl in our community.”

A complimentary hog roast, Prosecco and ale will also be available at the Clarke’s of Walsham Christmas shopping event in The Street, Walsham-le-Willows.

To find out more about GeeWizz, or how you can support the GeeWizz charity, visit geewizzcharity.com.

Man cleared of stabbing youth in Ipswich McDonald’s car park

17:45 Jane Hunt
Food left after the stabbing at McDonald’s in Ravenswood Avenue Picture: ROSS HALLS

A man who claimed he acted in self-defence when he stabbed a 16-year-old boy in the car park of an Ipswich branch of McDonald’s has been cleared by a jury.

Anger over First Ipswich’s re-routing of bus services

17:08 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Felixstowe Road and Bishops Hill are no longer a part of the First route for 76 and 77 services Picture: ARCHANT

A controversial decision to divert a bus service on one of Ipswich’s key routes has prompted a wave of public anger.

Video Orwell Bridge could close due to high winds

12:18 Megan Aldous
Highways england are waiting for more details from the Met Office before they decide. Picture: ARCHANT

There is a possibility that the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich could close tomorrow due to strong winds, highways officials have said.

How health secretary and Suffolk MP Matt Hancock responded to our questions about failing trust

16:30 Emily Townsend
Health secretary Matt Hancock arriving in Downing Street. He is being urged to take action after a third CQC report ranked the region's mental health service 'inadequate' Picture: PA / Stefan Rousseau

West Suffolk MP and health secretary Matt Hancock is facing calls to intervene over the future of the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT).

Number of pubs in Ipswich has dropped by almost a third - but here’s how those remaining are innovating to draw in new types of punters

15:48 Jessica Hill
Louise Weeden at the Spread Eagle pub in Ipswich. Picture: Grain Brewery

With nearly a quarter of the UK’s pubs taking their last orders since 2008, the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) says communities suffer as small local pubs are lost.

Video Creator of Percy the Park Keeper visits primary schools

15:04 Adam Howlett
Nick Butterworth with pupils of Otley Primary. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Children’s author Nick Butterworth - who is best known for his Percy the Park Keeper books - has visited two Suffolk primary schools to spread his love of reading and writing.

Derelict building fire caused by arson, police reveal

14:52 Megan Aldous
Fire fighters are at the scene Picture: NEIL PERRY

A blaze at a derelict building which caused town centre traffic chaos has been confirmed as an arson.

Missing person Jack Woods has been found

14:31 Megan Aldous
Police stock image. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

An 18-year-old who was reported missing yesterday has been found.

Inspectors have not ruled out parachuting in government special administrators at mental health trust

14:12 Geraldine Scott
Dr Paul Lelliott, Care Quality Commission. Photo: Philip Wolmuth

The top inspector of England’s hospitals has not ruled out asking the government to take over the region’s failing mental health trust.

‘Families are paying the ultimate price’ – Lawyer speaks out over failings at struggling trust

44 minutes ago Emily Townsend
Jeremy Head, who died at the Wedgwood House mental health unit in Bury St Edmunds in 2014 Picture: ASHTONS LEGAL

A top lawyer wants to share the tragic experiences of families she has represented with the boss of our region’s failing mental health trust – after it was plunged into special measures again.

Video Orwell Bridge could close due to high winds

Highways england are waiting for more details from the Met Office before they decide. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich town centre “stabbed in back” as council’s development arm buys retail park at Martlesham, says Tory opposition

Anglia Retail Park off Bury Road has had a new lease of life since B&Q departed. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Woman fined £220 for dropping cigarette butt from car window in Ipswich

Motorists can be fined for dropping cigarette butts on the street Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Traffic chaos after car overturns near Ipswich Waterfront

The crash happened on Grimwade Street, part of Ipswich's one-way system Picture: NSRAPT

Updated Traffic delays after car and lorry collide in Ipswich

Heath Road Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Derelict building fire caused by arson, police reveal

Fire fighters are at the scene Picture: NEIL PERRY

