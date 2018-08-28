Suffolk store knocks 60% off designer children’s clothing for charity

The Christmas shopping event at Clarke’s of Walsham will raise money for charity on Thursday, November 29 Picture: GEEWIZZ GeeWizz

Stacks of designer children’s clothing will be available at better than half price at a Suffolk shop on Thursday – with every penny of sales going to charity.

Clarkes of Walsham will be offering 250 items of donated designer children’s clothes for 40% of the recommended retail price at the store in Walsham-le-Willows, near Bury St Edmunds.

The country clothing store will be hosting a charity Christmas shopping evening from 6pm-9pm, when customers will get the chance to grab bargains on many top ranges.

Money from the sale of designer children’s items and raffle tickets will go towards the GeeWizz charity, supporting children and young adults like Beck Row six-year-old Jasmine Moxon, who suffers from spastic diplegic cerebral palsy.

Richard Balls, finance director at Clarkes, said: “We are delighted to lend our support to the GeeWizz charity.

“We feel it is so important to give back to our local community, where possible.

“To know 100% of the money raised from every one of the 250 children’s clothing items sold is helping change Jasmine’s life is so rewarding and heartwarming.”

Gina Long MBE, founder of GeeWizz, said: “Fundraising comes in all shapes and sizes, and we are so grateful to Clarke’s of Walsham for this wonderful gesture.

“This is an ideal chance to snap up some wonderful children’s clothes with 60% off RRP from Barbour, Joules and Kite Clothing. It’s a lovely opportunity to buy Christmas presents while supporting a very special little girl in our community.”

A complimentary hog roast, Prosecco and ale will also be available at the Clarke’s of Walsham Christmas shopping event in The Street, Walsham-le-Willows.

To find out more about GeeWizz, or how you can support the GeeWizz charity, visit geewizzcharity.com.