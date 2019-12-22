Ipswich children get early Christmas present after heartfelt donations from Suffolk family

Students at the Thomas Wolsey School in Ipswich were treated to a huge Christmas surprise Picture: GEEWIZZ GEE WHIZ

A number of Ipswich youngsters were treated to an early Christmas present thanks to the work of one generous family.

Working with Bury St Edmunds-based Charity GeeWizz, the Foster family gave their gifts to deserving families whose children attend Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy in Ipswich.

Duncan and Kara Foster, along with their daughter Ella, met seven-year-old George Woodward, who recently began Spinraza treatment for his type 2 spinal muscular atrophy after a three-year wait.

The Foster family made his Christmas complete when he was presented with a PlayStation 4 and the new Fifa 20 game.

Mrs Foster said: "We feel it is so important to show Ella the importance of giving at Christmas. This is something we have done since she was two years old, and Ella is always so enthusiastic to meet and chat to those we are giving presents to."

Mothers from the PTA Group at Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy and their children also received gift vouchers to go towards making Christmas 2019 even more special.

GeeWizz is the charity of the year for Mr and Mrs Foster's businesses, FIS Windows and Encore Wellness.

GeeWizz supports children and young adults in Suffolk and Norfolk who suffer from life-threatening conditions, disability or cancer.

They have also purchased sensory or specialist equipment for SEND schools and colleges in Suffolk.