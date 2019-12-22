E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich children get early Christmas present after heartfelt donations from Suffolk family

PUBLISHED: 11:22 23 December 2019

Students at the Thomas Wolsey School in Ipswich were treated to a huge Christmas surprise Picture: GEEWIZZ

Students at the Thomas Wolsey School in Ipswich were treated to a huge Christmas surprise Picture: GEEWIZZ

GEE WHIZ

A number of Ipswich youngsters were treated to an early Christmas present thanks to the work of one generous family.

Students at the Thomas Wolsey School in Ipswich were treated to a huge Christmas surprise Picture: GEEWIZZStudents at the Thomas Wolsey School in Ipswich were treated to a huge Christmas surprise Picture: GEEWIZZ

Working with Bury St Edmunds-based Charity GeeWizz, the Foster family gave their gifts to deserving families whose children attend Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy in Ipswich.

Duncan and Kara Foster, along with their daughter Ella, met seven-year-old George Woodward, who recently began Spinraza treatment for his type 2 spinal muscular atrophy after a three-year wait.

The Foster family made his Christmas complete when he was presented with a PlayStation 4 and the new Fifa 20 game.

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Foster said: "We feel it is so important to show Ella the importance of giving at Christmas. This is something we have done since she was two years old, and Ella is always so enthusiastic to meet and chat to those we are giving presents to."

Mothers from the PTA Group at Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy and their children also received gift vouchers to go towards making Christmas 2019 even more special.

GeeWizz is the charity of the year for Mr and Mrs Foster's businesses, FIS Windows and Encore Wellness.

GeeWizz supports children and young adults in Suffolk and Norfolk who suffer from life-threatening conditions, disability or cancer.

They have also purchased sensory or specialist equipment for SEND schools and colleges in Suffolk.

Most Read

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

No regrets from Sandy Martin as he looks at life away from Westminster

Sandy Martin at the Archant Ipswich hustings just days before the election. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police officer banned from road after he was caught drink driving

Kevin Downard was arrested in Stowmarket Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Store owner says cutting size of former M&S is ‘the last thing’ town centre needs

Tinty and David Harries, owners, outside the Russell Smith store in Felixstowe Picture: GREGG BROWN

Holiday beaches could be threatened by huge port dredging project, warn experts

Coastal engineers are worried that dredging to deepen shipping lanes could harm Felixstowe's south beach Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

No regrets from Sandy Martin as he looks at life away from Westminster

Sandy Martin at the Archant Ipswich hustings just days before the election. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police officer banned from road after he was caught drink driving

Kevin Downard was arrested in Stowmarket Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Store owner says cutting size of former M&S is ‘the last thing’ town centre needs

Tinty and David Harries, owners, outside the Russell Smith store in Felixstowe Picture: GREGG BROWN

Holiday beaches could be threatened by huge port dredging project, warn experts

Coastal engineers are worried that dredging to deepen shipping lanes could harm Felixstowe's south beach Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

No regrets from Sandy Martin as he looks at life away from Westminster

Sandy Martin at the Archant Ipswich hustings just days before the election. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boxing Day hunt set to take place

A lead rider kicks off Hadleigh's annual Boxing Day hunt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Were you pictured in a Santa hat in Yates on Saturday?

Were you getting into the festive spirit in Yates on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST

Teenagers arrested following reports of anti-social behaviour in Ipswich

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

‘Quagmire’ path finally paved over after years of delay

The new footpath will provide better links throughout Felixstowe Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists