Do you remember the 1974 general election in Ipswich?
PUBLISHED: 11:06 27 May 2019
Elections are very much on the mind at the moment with recent local elections and the European elections yesterday - so today we take a look back at one very vital poll that took place in Ipswich 1974.
Barrister Ernle Money, Conservative candidate, was celebrating being re-elected with his family and friends that turbulent year as the MP for Ipswich.
Having been elected in 1970 after the town seat had been held by Labour since 1938, it was a surprise that he turned his majority of 13 into one of 256 in 1974.
People stayed up late to count the votes in the Ipswich Town Hall, with supporters of all candidates waiting in anticipation to hear the outcome.
The police attended the count to keep everything under control, while crowds waited outside for the announcement of Ernle as the winner.
