Do you remember the 1974 general election in Ipswich?

PUBLISHED: 11:06 27 May 2019

The election count in the Town Hall in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

The election count in the Town Hall in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Elections are very much on the mind at the moment with recent local elections and the European elections yesterday - so today we take a look back at one very vital poll that took place in Ipswich 1974.

Ernle Money celebrating his victory Picture: ARCHANTErnle Money celebrating his victory Picture: ARCHANT

Barrister Ernle Money, Conservative candidate, was celebrating being re-elected with his family and friends that turbulent year as the MP for Ipswich.

The results were in! Picture: ARCHANTThe results were in! Picture: ARCHANT

Having been elected in 1970 after the town seat had been held by Labour since 1938, it was a surprise that he turned his majority of 13 into one of 256 in 1974.

Ernle Money shaking hands on stage as he got elected in 1974 Picture: ARCHANTErnle Money shaking hands on stage as he got elected in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

People stayed up late to count the votes in the Ipswich Town Hall, with supporters of all candidates waiting in anticipation to hear the outcome.

Politician Ernle Money with his family and friends Picture: ARCHANTPolitician Ernle Money with his family and friends Picture: ARCHANT

The police attended the count to keep everything under control, while crowds waited outside for the announcement of Ernle as the winner.

Police at the ready outside the Town Hall Picture: ARCHANTPolice at the ready outside the Town Hall Picture: ARCHANT

■ Do you remember the general election in 1974? To share your memories, email charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk

Local elections at the Ipswich Town Hall in March 1974 Picture: ARCHANTLocal elections at the Ipswich Town Hall in March 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

