Election 2019 - Take the quiz that tells you what party you may want to vote for

PUBLISHED: 19:05 21 November 2019

Take a journey through the policies of the parties without any of the coloured rosettes pinned on... Will you find Boris Johnson at the end? Picture: STEFAN ROUSSEAU/PA Wire

Take a journey through the policies of the parties without any of the coloured rosettes pinned on... Will you find Boris Johnson at the end? Picture: STEFAN ROUSSEAU/PA Wire

Get Brexit done? With a second referendum? More police, better NHS, more schools... What's most important to you at the ballot box in 2019?

With manifestos coming out soon, parties and political leaders are getting ready to impress on the national stage with a glut of spending promises, a potential end to the Brexit deadlock, and a chance to have your say on the direction the country should head in.

While some people will vote based on who they want to lead the country, others might hold local issues across Suffolk in higher regard, looking for specific assurances to improve their roads, schools and infrastructure.

Answer the questions in our quiz out which political party might best serve you in 2020 and beyond.

Each of the major parties policies will be presented without their political affiliation attached so you can make an informed decision without traditional party lines involved.

Did you get the result you expected? Did you discover a party you had previously dismissed may have policies you agree with? Let us know in the comments.

Man stabbed in face in attack on Ipswich river path

Police sealed off both ends of the tow path at the bridge in front of the rail station and at Stoke Bridge Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

AVOID: Fire on Orwell Bridge - one lane still closed four hours after blaze

Shocking scenes as a car is engulfed in flames on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GEORGE BENTLEY

Recruitment firm hit by bad debt goes bust, owing £482k to taxman

Hunterskill Recruitment's former offices in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Discussions under way over future of former Toys R Us site

The former Toys R Us store at Copdock, with graffiti on its wall. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

