Election 2019 - Take the quiz that tells you what party you may want to vote for

Take a journey through the policies of the parties without any of the coloured rosettes pinned on... Will you find Boris Johnson at the end? Picture: STEFAN ROUSSEAU/PA Wire

Get Brexit done? With a second referendum? More police, better NHS, more schools... What's most important to you at the ballot box in 2019?

With manifestos coming out soon, parties and political leaders are getting ready to impress on the national stage with a glut of spending promises, a potential end to the Brexit deadlock, and a chance to have your say on the direction the country should head in.

While some people will vote based on who they want to lead the country, others might hold local issues across Suffolk in higher regard, looking for specific assurances to improve their roads, schools and infrastructure.

Answer the questions in our quiz out which political party might best serve you in 2020 and beyond.

Each of the major parties policies will be presented without their political affiliation attached so you can make an informed decision without traditional party lines involved.

Did you get the result you expected? Did you discover a party you had previously dismissed may have policies you agree with? Let us know in the comments.