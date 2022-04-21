Disability support charity providing 'opportunity to reach full potential'

Providing new opportunities for adults with disabilities is the aim for an Ipswich-based organisation reopening its doors for new clients.

Genesis Orwell Mencap was founded more than 25 years ago to specialise in supporting adults and young people who have disabilities.

As well as daytime activities of art, drama and sports, the charity also leads two social enterprises that provide work-based support.

Service user Thomas gives a thumbs up to the Green Bike Project - Credit: Genesis Orwell Mencap

Chief executive Rob Hart said: "All people - whether with disabilities or not - need the opportunity to learn new skills and gain new experiences to reach their full potential.

"We at Genesis Orwell Mencap are committed to providing service users with choices and our extensive facilities provide these opportunities."

The self-contained centre on Wright Road is specially designed to be accessible to all, with an adapted kitchen where lessons on food preparation and cooking are taught, an American-themed diner that serves lunches for staff and service users, and a large landscaped garden to encourage outdoor sports, gardening and events.

New personal care suites to prioritise dignified care have recently been installed and sensory rooms with bubble tubes and fibre optics cater to an even wider variety of needs.

Carl, 33, who attends Genesis, said there's plenty to enjoy about the services: "I like watching films, bowling, and going out in the garden on a nice day.

"I like the people who work here too. I get to try out new things like helping out in the diner or learning to use the computers so I can help other people here."

Genesis Orwell Mencap also makes garden furniture in Ipswich - Credit: Jessica Coppins

The Genesis Garden Furniture Workshop sees people with disabilities supported in cutting, measuring, sanding, building and then selling wooden garden items, like table and chair sets and commemorative benches.

And the Green Bike Project, which is looking to expand its workshop to enable more adults to help out, is a repair centre for old bikes - benefiting the environment and the community.

But the charity is keen to welcome new clients as activity schedules return to normal following the pandemic.

Mr Hart finished: "We welcome service users and their families to visit our facilities for a guided tour of all opportunities that Genesis can offer."