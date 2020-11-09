E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gardener for cannabis farm worth up to £50k faces deportation

PUBLISHED: 06:15 10 November 2020

Gentian Gjuni has admitted production of cannabis. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Gentian Gjuni has admitted production of cannabis. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

An Ipswich man who acted as a gardener for a cannabis farm in a terraced house in the town has been jailed for 21 months.

Police officers who raided the house in Chesterton Close in June this year found 93 cannabis plants and growing equipment including high power light bulbs, transformers, reflective sheeting and a ventilation system, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Peter Clark, prosecuting said that an expert estimated the street value of the plants at between £16,000 and £50,000 and between £10,000 and £30,000 if sold in bulk.

Sentencing 25-year-old Gentian Gjuni, Judge Emma Peters said: “Although it was in a terraced house, it was a significant operation capable of producing significant quantities for commercial use.”

You may also want to watch:

She said it was likely Gjuni would be deported to his home country.

Gjuni, of Chesterton Close, Ipswich, who has no previous convictions, admitted production of cannabis.

Lynne Shirley, for Gjuni, said her client arrived in the UK in February last year as an illegal immigrant on a lorry from Albania in the hope of finding work and having a better life.

He was promised £500 a month but received nothing.

She said he’d been taken to the house by some Romanian men and was left there to water the plants.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Traders ‘furious’ as Christmas shop stays open in lockdown

Business leaders have described the choice to keep the Christmas shop in Tavern Street, Ipswich as 'outrageous'. Picture: ARCHANT

Drugs seized from Ipswich home and 3 arrested

Three people have been arrested in connection with drug offences in Ipswich (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Business centre plan to create hundreds of jobs refused over HGVs

Concern over HGVs has led to plans for the former Itron factory at Felixstowe being refused Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Family of ‘kind and funny’ grandad warn of ‘silent killer’ cancer which saw him die aged 70

Leslie and daughter Gemma on her wedding day Picture: LORNA CLARK/BELLA-LOOE PHOTOGRAPHY

Supermarket refused alcohol licence amid crime fears

Maxi Poli Ltd was bidding for an alcohol licence for a supermarket in the former QD store in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich, which has been closed since 2016. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Traders ‘furious’ as Christmas shop stays open in lockdown

Business leaders have described the choice to keep the Christmas shop in Tavern Street, Ipswich as 'outrageous'. Picture: ARCHANT

Drugs seized from Ipswich home and 3 arrested

Three people have been arrested in connection with drug offences in Ipswich (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Business centre plan to create hundreds of jobs refused over HGVs

Concern over HGVs has led to plans for the former Itron factory at Felixstowe being refused Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Family of ‘kind and funny’ grandad warn of ‘silent killer’ cancer which saw him die aged 70

Leslie and daughter Gemma on her wedding day Picture: LORNA CLARK/BELLA-LOOE PHOTOGRAPHY

Supermarket refused alcohol licence amid crime fears

Maxi Poli Ltd was bidding for an alcohol licence for a supermarket in the former QD store in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich, which has been closed since 2016. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Futura Park factory taking shape – will Lidl be next for development?

The Hubbards Products factory development is taking shape. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Drunk driver found lying down asleep in field

Alex Riley was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Gardener for cannabis farm worth up to £50k faces deportation

Gentian Gjuni has admitted production of cannabis. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

First glimpse at major revamp planned for Felixstowe’s iconic Spa Pavilion

An artist's impression of what the Felixstowe Spa Pavilion may look like when the medium term investment programme is complete. It may contain new housing and parking areas Photo: Spa Pavilion

Tired legs, a chance to progress, new faces and maybe even a record-breaker - Town take on Crawley in EFL Trophy

Ipswich Town are in action in the EFL Trophy this evening. Corrie Ndaba (right) could be involved as could Liam Gibbs (pictured right celebrating a goal in the FA Youth Cup last week).Picture: ROSS HALLS/STEVE WALLER