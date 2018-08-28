Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Snooker club’s moving tribute to popular player who took his own life

PUBLISHED: 13:16 27 November 2018

Paul Sparrow, left, beat Mark Hardy, right, to win the inaugural Craig Daniels Memorial Snooker Tournament at Felixstowe Snooker Club on November 25. Picture: ALAN RANDALL

Paul Sparrow, left, beat Mark Hardy, right, to win the inaugural Craig Daniels Memorial Snooker Tournament at Felixstowe Snooker Club on November 25. Picture: ALAN RANDALL

Archant

Famous world snooker player Joe Perry helped a club raise thousands of pounds for a mental health charity in honour of a member who took his own life.

Professional player and world number 21 Professional player and world number 21 "The Gentleman" Joe Perry was at the tornament, taking on challengers. He played Mr Daniels in May 2017 and came along to show his support for the mental helath charity MIND. Picture: ALAN RANDALL

Craig Daniels was 27 when he died on July 6, 2017 - and his friends at Felixstowe Snooker Club decided to organise a tournament in his memory.

What began as an eight-man afternoon of snooker quickly snowballed into the 60-strong tournament on Sunday, November 25, with players coming from clubs across Suffolk to raise money for Suffolk Mind.

The tournament opened with a speech from Mr Daniels’ mother, Wendy Wright, who thanked everyone who took the time to come along and encouraged the players to open up about their mental health.

Speaking afterwards, Mrs Wright said: “It was amazing, I had no idea Craig was so popular.

“Everyone took the time to speak to me and had a story or such love to share about him, I can’t thank everyone enough for such an emotional day.

“If we can save anyone then the tragedy of my son’s death will be worth it. I just want to see Suffolk Mind on the map.”

Organiser Alan Randall said: “It was an incredible day and a great atmosphere - full of fun and emotion, a lot of laughs and nothing too serious.

“We wanted to raise the profile of men’s mental health and get people talking.

“We aimed to raise £2,000 - we’ve just hit £2,047 with more to count so we are over the moon,”

Also in attendance was world number 21 snooker player Joe Perry, who took on challengers, gave out advice and presented the winner of an auction with a cue signed by all 2017 Masters competitors, raising £660 alone.

Mr Perry managed a break of 139 - but Mr Randall was more impressed with the time and effort he put into being part of the day and remembering Mr Daniels.

He added: “With Joe here, we made sure Craig was remembered in a positive way.

“People in that room were not afraid to speak about mental health and that has to be a positive to come from this.”

Speaking on the day, Mr Perry said: “I fully support the cause today. It was wonderful to see an event in aid of the charity and a fitting way to remember Craig.”

The competition was won by Paul Sparrow who picked up the Craig Daniels memorial trophy, beating Mark Hardy in the final.

The club are still collecting the last of their donations for Suffolk Mind until Saturday, December 1.

If you would like to donate to the cause, The Craig Daniels Memorial Snooker Tournament page on the website is active until December 1 too.

Investigation into derelict building blaze to take place

46 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Fire fighters at the scene Picture: SAM DAWES

Suffolk firefighters are continuing their inspection of a derelict building that caught fire in the heart of Ipswich’s busy road network.

Gallery Pick the official Suffolk Police Christmas card - drawn by Ipswich primary students

12:29 Jake Foxford
Entry One of the primary school student designs to be used on the Suffolk Constabulary Christmas Cards for 2018. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Students from three Ipswich primary schools are in the running to have their festive drawings featured on Suffolk Constabulary’s official Christmas cards.

Seven things you can feed ducks instead of bread

11:30 Megan Aldous
Keep the ducks happy and healthy Picture: ANDREW MUTIMER/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Ipswich Borough Council have asked visitors to Christchurch Park to stop feeding the ducks bread.

Ipswich Town legends back at theatre for Evening With show

11:23 Michael Steward
Ipswich Town v Oxford, May 1986. Terry Butcher is appearing at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Ipswich Town legends Terry Butcher, Bryan Hamilton and Matt Holland will be at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds in January for a lively night of stories about the club.

‘If you run from police, make sure you’re faster’ - Officers’ quip after Ipswich drug arrest

11:08 Jake Foxford
The Ipswich police officers made it clear from their tweet that drug dealers should always make sure they can outrun the police Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police in Ipswich have some tongue-in-cheek tips for drug dealers in the town - put the hours in at the gym or risk getting caught.

Pets at home vet practices face possible closure

10:24 Jessica Hill
Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Pets at Home has earmarked around 30 vet practices for possible closure as part of an overhaul.

Snooker club’s moving tribute to popular player who took his own life

31 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Paul Sparrow, left, beat Mark Hardy, right, to win the inaugural Craig Daniels Memorial Snooker Tournament at Felixstowe Snooker Club on November 25. Picture: ALAN RANDALL

Famous world snooker player Joe Perry helped a club raise thousands of pounds for a mental health charity in honour of a member who took his own life.

Books for Schools - As £20,000 giveaway gathers pace, reading is more vital than ever for children

07:30 Judy Rimmer
Hillside Primary School is busy collecting tokens for the Books For Schools Campaign Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Our £20,000 big Books for Schools giveaway is gathering pace, with bonus tokens in your newspapers this week. So just how vital is it for schools to get their hands on new books?

‘Let it snow?’ No thanks! Suffolk business leader braces himself for Brexit and bad weather

07:30 Jessica Hill
Chairman of Breheny Civil Engineering, John Breheny Picture: RACHEL EDGE

After being badly affected by last winter’s ‘Beast from the East,’ the last thing that John Breheny, the chairman of the Breheny Group, wants to see this Christmas is snow.

Half-way there for work on new A14 linking East Anglia to midlands

12:01 Paul Geater
The new bridge takes shape over the Great Ouse river. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

The £1.5bn project that will transform journeys between East Anglia, the midlands and north of England reaches its half way point this week.

Most read

Driver who jumped red lights at level crossing was ‘in a rush’, court told

Westerfield level crossing Picture: GREGG BROWN

WATCH - One way system reopened after firefighters tackle major building fire in Ipswich

Firefighters tackling the blaze Picture: SAM DAWES

Cornhill fountains to be turned off until spring

You won't see the Cornhill fountains in action again until the spring. Picture: LYNNE MORTIMER

Pets at home vet practices face possible closure

Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Video ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

Paul Hurst was sacked as Ipswich Town manager on October 24. Picture Pagepix

‘If you run from police, make sure you’re faster’ - Officers’ quip after Ipswich drug arrest

The Ipswich police officers made it clear from their tweet that drug dealers should always make sure they can outrun the police Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide