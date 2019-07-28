Rain

Ipswich man caught driving three times since being banned from roads

28 July, 2019 - 08:00
George Burciu was caught driving three times since being banned Picture: SU ANDERSON

A disqualified motorist has been served another ban after being caught driving on three occasions since the beginning of the year.

George Burciu admitted three counts of driving while banned and without insurance at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

The 26-year-old factory worker, of Garrick Way, Ipswich, claimed to have been unaware of the ban imposed in his absence at the same court the day before his first offence on January 12.

Burciu then drove two other cars belonging to acquaintances on two further occasions, while banned and without insurance.

Prosecutor Fiona Carrington said Burciu was issued with a traffic offence report in Fore Street after a search of the police national computer showed he was driving a Vauxhall Astra with a provisional licence and without insurance in January.

She said the officer later discovered the database had been updated to show Burciu was banned from driving for eight months on January 11 for 'totting up' too many penalty points.

Burciu was interviewed on March 14, after contacting police upon returning from a stay in Germany.

On May 30, he was caught driving a Volkswagen Sharan along Wherstead Road and onto the A14, and again told police he was unaware of the disqualification or the fact his insurance was invalid.

Having been released under investigation for the previous offence, Burciu was caught driving a VW Passat along Stratford Road on July 24 - two days after he failed to attend court to answer the charges dating back to January.

Representing Burciu, who appeared in custody following his arrest on a warrant, Dino Barricella said his client's failure to attend court had been due to a postal requisition being sent to his previous address almost six months after the offence.

Mr Barricella said Burciu had been genuinely unaware of the disqualification when first pulled over and had failed to appreciate the seriousness of his situation.

He called Burciu an otherwise law-abiding, tax-paying citizen, concerned that a period of custody would result in the loss of his job, and inability to pay rent and support his pregnant wife.

Magistrates fined him £600, banned him from driving for 12 months and ordered him to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work within he same period.

Teenager is stabbed in Kildare Avenue, Ipswich

Follow all of this weekend's breaking news in Suffolk and north Essex right here Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14 re-opens after police incident

A section of the A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills was closed as police dealt with an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Orwell Bridge to close for abnormal load

Orwell Bridge, Wherstead Strand and the River Orwell, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich residents asked to leave bins out overnight during heatwave

People in Ipswich have been asked to put their bins out overnight so waste collectors can avoid the heatwave temperatures Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS

Bus driver hailed after double-decker consumed by flames on A12

Crews were called to the scene of the fire at around 10.45am Picture: ESSEX POLICE

