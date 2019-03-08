Poll

Should goldfish be banned as prizes at Suffolk's funfairs?

George Murray has written to prime minister Boris Johnson about goldfish being given as prizes at funfairs.

An Ipswich six-year-old has written to Boris Johnson pressing for change - what do you think?

He might have Brexit to solve and the nuclear codes to get to grips with - but one Ipswich six-year-old believes Britain's new prime minister should be taking another issue a bit more seriously.

George Murray was so outraged to see goldfish given as prizes at funfairs that he wrote to Conservative leadership candidates Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt imploring them to act, saying: "The fish are sad."

While it is legal to give away goldfish in plastic bags provided the winner is accompanied by an adult and agrees to take them home straight away, the law has long been criticised for the potential suffering it causes to animals.

Six-year-old George Murray wrote to Conservative leadership candidates Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt. He has received a reply from Mr Hunt.

And while George received an immediate reply from Mr Hunt pledging to "do my very best for the goldfish", Mr Johnson - now the only man with any power to do anything about it - kept tight-lipped about his position on the issue.

With more summer fairs taking place throughout August, George and his mother Samantha are calling for Mr Johnson to put it at the top of his agenda.

"It's clearly not George being sensitive," said Ms Murray following reports of goldfish being given away at events across Suffolk in early August.

"I'm 100% behind him. If a six-year-old thinks it's morally wrong, then it's morally wrong."

Asked if Mr Johnson should reply to George's hand-written letter, which she gave to him at a Conservative leadership hustings in Essex, Ms Murray said: "I do think he should reply.

"We've concentrated so much on Brexit but these are the little things we need to get right for our morality."

Ms Murray is also considering whether to organise a petition or write to more MPs and government officials about it.

Six-year-old George Murray wrote to Conservative leadership candidates Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt. He has received a reply from Mr Hunt.

However she added that she would encourage people not to accept goldfish as prizes at summer fairs and fetes, even though it is legal.

"If we stop the demand, then maybe it will die out anyway," she said.

In his letter - complete with a drawing of a goldfish - to Mr Johnson, George said: "My mum says you may be the boss of England.

"When you are the boss, can you stop sold fish being given as prizes at the seaside as the fish are sad."

George Murray's letter to Boris Johnson.

Ms Murray said of her son at the time: "If he sees there's been an injustice done, he doesn't let it go until it's been dealt with."

