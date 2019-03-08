E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Have you seen missing Ipswich man George Tobin?

PUBLISHED: 23:19 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 23:19 24 October 2019

George Tobin was last seen on Sunday Picture: Suffolk Police

Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing 26-year-old man from Ipswich.

George Tobin was last seen at his home address on Sunday, October 20.

He is described as male, white, 6ft 1in tall, of a stocky build with short dark brown hair and a stubble beard.

Suffolk Constabulary are asking anyone who has seen George or who has any information on where he may be to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 226 of October 24.

