German football fans travel to Ipswich to cheer on the Blues

Fortuna Dusseldorf fans are ready to cheer on the Blues today Picture: ADAM HOWLETT Archant

More than 120 football fans from Germany have descended on Ipswich to cheer on the tractor boys as they take on Accrington Stanley today.

Piling aboard a bus in Dusselldorf on Friday evening, the excited fans travelled through the night, arriving at Portman Road on Saturday morning ready for the 3pm kick-off.

Fortuna Dusseldorf fans have been visiting Ipswich since 2006 and although they are Fortuna fans first, they have a special place in their hearts for The Blues.

Trip organiser Ulli Muensterberg said: "It is tremendous being here in Ipswich - it is an honour for us to be here again.

"It doesn't matter who Ipswich Town are playing - whoever they play, we are there."

Mr Muensterberg said he loves the greeting the fans receive whenever they arrive in town. "It's the friendship and the warm welcome the Ipswich people give us that keeps us coming back," he said.

The Fortuna fans club have donated more than £1,100 to the Kevin Beattie statue fund, having become close to the town legend on their visits to the club.

"We always had a strong connection with Kevin Beattie and it was a pleasure for us to be part of that connection," said Mr Muensterberg. "He always had time for us, for a chat and a cup of tea in the legends bar.

"For us, he was the greatest and we really miss him."

To raise some extra cash to create a memorial cabinet for Mr Beattie within the legends bar, 250 scarves have been created in honour of the bond between the two clubs - which the Fortuna fans will be wearing with pride today.

Liz Edwards, support liaison officer at ITFC, said: "We would like to thank them for their great support.

"They have a real love for this club."