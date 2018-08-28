Snow

Are these the biggest pizzas in Suffolk?

PUBLISHED: 13:06 22 January 2019

A Slice of New York in Sudbury is selling some of the biggest pizzas in Suffolk, if not East Anglia Picture: Shawn Dyer

A Slice of New York in Sudbury is selling some of the biggest pizzas in Suffolk, if not East Anglia Picture: Shawn Dyer

Archant

A brand new New York style pizza restaurant has opened in Sudbury selling flavours by the slice, just like in the USA.

A Slice of New York in Sudbury is selling some of the biggest pizzas in Suffolk, if not East Anglia Picture: Shawn DyerA Slice of New York in Sudbury is selling some of the biggest pizzas in Suffolk, if not East Anglia Picture: Shawn Dyer

Not all pizzas are made equal.

You’ve got your Neapolitan pizzas, all thin, crisp, burnished and frugal, often laden with little more than crushed San Marzano tomatoes harvested from lush volcanic soil, creamy fior di latte mozzarella and fresh basil leaves.

There are Roman pizzas, portioned into rectangles ‘al taglio’ – some of the best served bianco, with merely a brushing of garlicky oil.

In Chicago, deep dish ‘pies’ brim with peppery tomato sauce and fillings to ooze down your shirt.

A Slice of New York in Sudbury is selling some of the biggest pizzas in Suffolk, if not East Anglia Picture: Shawn DyerA Slice of New York in Sudbury is selling some of the biggest pizzas in Suffolk, if not East Anglia Picture: Shawn Dyer

And then there’s the New York slice. We’ve all seen Carrie and Co in Sex and the City gorging themselves after midnight with gigantic cheese feasts. And who can forget that infamous pizza scene in Home Alone? It became a life goal for any child of the 80s onwards to sit down and inhale one of those beasts.

If you are that child, and you haven’t made it over to the States yet, you’ll be delighted to hear that Suffolk’s first real New York style pizzeria has opened in Sudbury – and the pies are so big you’ll definitely have to share.

In fact, at 20ins, these have to be the largest pizzas in Suffolk. But owner and New Yorker Shawn Dyer, says it’s quality, not size that counts.

The pizza lover (who runs several sports-related businesses in New York) opened A Slice of New York before Christmas having moved to the county with his British-born wife, who’s from the area.

“The one thing you can’t do in England is buy a slice of pizza,” Shawn said of his decision to open the restaurant on Friars Street. “The difference here is we make all our 20ins pizzas right in front of you to order. Everything is made fresh every day. And the best thing is, because you can buy it by the slice you don’t have to order a whole pizza. You can try six different types if you like.”

The menu is deliberately small so standards can be kept high. You’ve got your cheese pizza made with the best imported mozzarella, a barbecue chicken pizza, another with Buffalo-style chicken, a vegetarian option, and an all-meat option topped with bacon, ham, pepperoni and sausage. That’s not to mention the buttery garlic knots (or dough balls to you and I).

A 20ins pizza easily feeds a family of four (unless you’re very very hungry).

The restaurant seats 25 and also offers takeaway for collection. It’s open from 12noon to 8pm Monday to Thursday and until 9pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

“It’s been brilliant so far,” smiles Shawn. “Really successful.”

