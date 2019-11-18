When and where can you watch Frozen II this weekend?
PUBLISHED: 16:30 18 November 2019
Walt disney studios motion pictures
It is the moment that Frozen fans across Ipswich have been waiting for, this weekend Elsa and Anna will return to cinema screens in the much anticipated Disney sequel Frozen II .
If you haven't done so already it's about time you booked your ticket back to Arendelle, or be prepared to face the icy wrath of your children if you forget.
When is Frozen II released?
Though many school aged children will be flocking to the cinema to see the film on Saturday and Sunday, it is actually released this Friday, November 23.
If you are up early enough you can watch the latest adventures of Olaf and co. from 10am on Friday morning - though many fans of the original Disney hit will be at school.
Where can you watch Frozen II?
Empire Ipswich
You may also want to watch:
If you are planning on taking the family the good news is that there are lots of screenings available running from 10 am - 9pm (for the slightly older Disney fans).
Availability: All the sofa seating and recliner seating for the first screening at 10am on Saturday, November 23 has already sold out.
You can book via Empire's website - here.
Cineworld Ipswich
Families heading to Cineworld in Ipswich to see the Frozen sequel have the choice of watching it in 2D, 4DX 3D and IMAX 2D.
2D screenings are available each hour between 10am to 7pm.
Cineworld in Ipswich have also arranged an Autism friendly screening on Sunday, December 1. More information on the screening can be found on the Cineworld website.
Heading out of Ipswich
If you want to head out of the hustle and bustle of Ipswich to watch Frozen II the Palace Cinema in Felixstowe will also be showing the film.
As will the Riverside in Woodbridge from Saturday, December 21.
Please note: Information regarding ticket availability was correct at time of publishing.