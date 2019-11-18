When and where can you watch Frozen II this weekend?

Frozen II will be in cinemas in Ipswich from this Friday, November 22 Picture: WALT DISNEY STUDIOS MOTION PICTURES Walt disney studios motion pictures

It is the moment that Frozen fans across Ipswich have been waiting for, this weekend Elsa and Anna will return to cinema screens in the much anticipated Disney sequel Frozen II .

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Elsa and Anna are returning to cinemas for Frozen II Picture: WALT DISNEY STUDIOS MOTION PICTURES Elsa and Anna are returning to cinemas for Frozen II Picture: WALT DISNEY STUDIOS MOTION PICTURES

If you haven't done so already it's about time you booked your ticket back to Arendelle, or be prepared to face the icy wrath of your children if you forget.

When is Frozen II released?

Though many school aged children will be flocking to the cinema to see the film on Saturday and Sunday, it is actually released this Friday, November 23.

If you are up early enough you can watch the latest adventures of Olaf and co. from 10am on Friday morning - though many fans of the original Disney hit will be at school.

Cinemas in Ipswich are expecting to see lots of Frozen fans over the weekend Picture: WALT DISNEY STUDIOS MOTION PICTURES Cinemas in Ipswich are expecting to see lots of Frozen fans over the weekend Picture: WALT DISNEY STUDIOS MOTION PICTURES

Where can you watch Frozen II?

Empire Ipswich

You may also want to watch:

If you are planning on taking the family the good news is that there are lots of screenings available running from 10 am - 9pm (for the slightly older Disney fans).

Will you be heading to the cinema with your family to see Frozen II ? Picture: WALT DISNEY STUDIOS MOTION PICTURES Will you be heading to the cinema with your family to see Frozen II ? Picture: WALT DISNEY STUDIOS MOTION PICTURES

Availability: All the sofa seating and recliner seating for the first screening at 10am on Saturday, November 23 has already sold out.

You can book via Empire's website - here.



Cineworld Ipswich

Families heading to Cineworld in Ipswich to see the Frozen sequel have the choice of watching it in 2D, 4DX 3D and IMAX 2D.

2D screenings are available each hour between 10am to 7pm.

Cineworld in Ipswich have also arranged an Autism friendly screening on Sunday, December 1. More information on the screening can be found on the Cineworld website.



Heading out of Ipswich

If you want to head out of the hustle and bustle of Ipswich to watch Frozen II the Palace Cinema in Felixstowe will also be showing the film.

As will the Riverside in Woodbridge from Saturday, December 21.

Read more: Suffolk hotel launches new Frozen-themed afternoon tea



Please note: Information regarding ticket availability was correct at time of publishing.