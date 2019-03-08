Woman pulled into Ipswich car park and raped, court hears

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A teenager and a man accused of raping a young Ipswich woman laughed while she was being sexually assaulted by another man, a court has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The woman who was in her early 20s was pulled into a small car park off Norwich Road by 21-year-old Gheorghe Mihai who then "forced himself on her", Ipswich Crown Court was told.

Mihai had allegedly kissed the woman and put his hand down her trousers before forcing her to perform oral sex on him.

"She said 'no' and tried to push him away but he ignored her protestations," said Gareth Hughes, prosecuting.

"She wasn't consenting and she wasn't agreeing to any of this. The other defendants were close by and she was outnumbered," he added.

He said at the start of the incident the other defendants had found what was happening "pretty amusing" and had been laughing.

After the alleged attack by Mihai a 17-year-old youth, who cannot be named because of his age, had allegedly put his hand down the woman's top and touched her breasts and touched her between the legs over her trousers.

You may also want to watch:

During the alleged attack 20-year-old Vasile Ciuca had acted as a look out, said Mr Hughes.

Mihai, of Osprey Court, Ipswich, Ciuca, of Waveney Road, Ipswich, and the 17-year-old have denied raping and sexual assaulting the woman on August 25 last year.

The court heard that the alleged victim had chatted to the three defendants after visiting a Tesco Express in St Matthew's Street and had walked along Norwich Road with them.

When they got near to Cumberland Towers, Mihai had allegedly pulled her into a small car park where the alleged attack took place.

A resident of a nearby flat had called the police and filmed what was going on after seeing a group of men allegedly taking turns to "grope" a "young and vulnerable girl".

After his arrest Mihai accepted that the alleged victim had performed oral sex on him but denied forcing her to do it.

The 17-year-old denied touching the woman sexually and Ciuca denied acting as a look out.

The trial, which is expected to end next week, continues.