Illuminated ghost caribou to return to Ipswich this Christmas

The illuminated ghost caribou that lit up Ipswich town centre last Christmas is set to return for two nights only.

The pair of puppets will roam the Cornhill and high street with their trainer during their exploration of the town centre on the final two late night shopping evenings.

They will also return to the Cornhill for a magical storytelling projection show twice on each night.

The mastermind of Thingumajig theatre, the show includes a folk dance and shadow puppet play, which tells the stories of lost homes, impossible migrations and seeds of hope.

Last year, Emma Lightfoot of All About Ipswich described their arrival to the town as "magical".

The pair can be spotted around the town between 4.30pm and 7.30pm on Thursday, December 12 and 19. The exact timings of their performances have not yet been confirmed.

For more details, see All About Ipswich on Facebook.