Meet the Suffolk Ghostbuster tackling coronavirus party cancellations

Danny Newman from Ipswich is sending video messages as a ghostbuster to cheer up Suffolk

When the coronavirus hits and your kid’s birthday party is cancelled who are you going to call? Well it might be Suffolk’s very own Ghostbuster, Danny Newman.

Danny Newman has sent over 300 messages dressed as a ghostbuster

By day Danny Newman from Ipswich works in environmental health for Ipswich Borough Council, having previously been a firefighter.

However, in his spare time Mr Newman, a father of two, has been taking on a new role to help his local community as a ghostbuster.

Mr Newman recently built himself an entire Ghostbusters costume complete with the legendary proton pack.

“I built the Ghostbusters pack as something to do,” said Mr Newman.

Danny Newman has a full set of ghostbusting kit for his videos

“I like the film and I though I would go to a show and wear it. Then it was cancelled.”

Mr Newman was scrolling through Facebook when he found that friend’s child’s party had been cancelled, leaving the youngster extremely upset.

There was a plea for birthday messages from the family and so Mr Newman decided to try something a bit different.

“I though if I wear a costume I can say happy birthday from a Ghostbuster,” said Mr Newman.

The family were incredibly pleased with the video and since then the requests for Mr Newman to do more messages has skyrocketed.

In the past few weeks he believes he has done somewhere in the region of 300 video messages.

“My messages have been going ballistic,” said Mr Newman.

Not all of the requests have been for birthdays or even for children.

“We are getting messages all through the day,” said Mr Newman.

“Now, it’s just a personal message like ‘I want to say I am proud of my children’ or ‘can you say happy birthday to my husband or wife etc.”

Mr Newman does not charge for his videos but asks for a donation to his justgiving page if possible, with all funds going to MIND. So far he has raised nearly £500.

“I have two children,” said Mr Newman.

“The messages I get back make it worthwhile. It’s nice to see the reaction.

“If it’s making a difference then we will keep on going.”

More information about Mr Newman’s videos can be found on his Facebook page ‘Birthday Busters’.

For all the latest information about the coronavirus please join our Facebook group. All our coronavirus stories can be found here.