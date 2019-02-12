Partly Cloudy

Video

WATCH: Birdwatchers delight as pied wagtails are spotted in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 19:08 16 February 2019

A few hundred birds have gathered in the centre of Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

A few hundred birds have gathered in the centre of Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

The centre of Ipswich has become home to hundreds of pied wagtails much to the delight of local bird enthusiasts.

The birds have gathered in trees surrounding Giles Circus and have been spotted in great numbers.

The wagtails get their names from their tail which pump up and down.

Tricia Gibbons, who spotted the wagtails after shopping in town, said: “It was an amazing sight. I have never been lucky enough to see Pied Wagtails roost like this.

“You usually only see them in twos or threes, sometimes in supermarket car parks.

Pied lapwings have been spotted at Giles Circus Picture: ARCHANTPied lapwings have been spotted at Giles Circus Picture: ARCHANT

“However in the winter they often roost in large numbers in town centres. I think there must have been close to 200 roosting in the two plane trees at Giles Circus.

“Any local birdwatchers should go down and have a look.”

