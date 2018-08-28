Partly Cloudy

Details about the festival be-gin to emerge

PUBLISHED: 18:50 24 January 2019

The Great British Gin Festival is coming to Ipswich on March 23, Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The Great British Gin Festival is coming to Ipswich on March 23, Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Contributed

A touring gin festival which is stopping off in Ipswich this spring will offer everything from Palma Violet gin to a rhubarb and custard-flavoured option.

The Great British Gin Festival will be bringing 100 gins from around the world to Ipswich Picture: CONTRIBUTEDThe Great British Gin Festival will be bringing 100 gins from around the world to Ipswich Picture: CONTRIBUTED

This will be the first time the Great British Festival, which is being staged at the Corn Exchange, will have visited Ipswich.

Organisers are promising the festival, which takes place on March 23, will tantalise tastebuds with 100 gins from around the world. There will be able some unusual flavours for gin enthusiasts to try, including Palma Violet, chocolate and rhubarb and custard.

As well as sampling some prestigious brands, guests will also be able to watch as mixologists create gin based cocktails complete with dry ice displays.

A live swing band will be bring a festival vibe to the Corn Exchange as they perform a wide range of music ranging from Amy Winehouse to Frank Sinatra.

When the festival was announced late last year the first batch of tickets sold out almost immediately and organisers are urging people to book now to avoid disappointment.

Tickets for The Great British Gin Festival start at £13.50 and include a gin glass. Bars at the festival operate a ‘no cash’ system and guests are asked to buy a drinks card on entry.

The Ipswich Corn Exchange will host The Great British Gin Festival Picture: CONTRIBUTEDThe Ipswich Corn Exchange will host The Great British Gin Festival Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The festival on Saturday, March 23 will run from 1pm to 10pm and tickets are available from the Great British Gin Festival website.

The tour will also be visiting Charter Hall Colchester on Saturday, February, 2.

Organisers say the success of last year’s tour is “Testament to the nation’s continued obsession with gin - which shows no sign of slowing down”.

There were three gin festivals held in Ipswich last summer, the Ipswich Gin Festival came to the town hall in June, the four-day Ipswich Maritime Gin Festival was held in August and there was an 11-day event at Wetherspoon’s Cricketers Pub.

Read the original announcement about the gin tour coming to Ipswich here.



















