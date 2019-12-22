RSPCA at Christmas: Guinea pig Ginger looking for a family

The RSPCA in Martlesham is asking for help - could you give sweet little Ginger a home this Christmas?

Ginger is just three months old, but came into the care of the professionals at Martlesham RSPCA when his previous owner was unable to keep him.

He has had to be separated from his brothers as they would keep fighting, so if he is living with another guinea pig he would have to have a female friend.

The team at the rehoming centre describes him as a shy guinea pig, so they recommend he is adopted into a family where he can be well socialised.

Guinea pigs, which originally come from the Andes mountains region, can live up to eight years, so Ginger could be a family pet for years to come.

- Could you rehome Ginger? Call the RSPCA on 0300 999 7321 to book an appointment.