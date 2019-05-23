Take a look at these stunning pictures by Ipswich photographers

The independent photography festival Ginnel Foto Fest returns to Ipswich for the fourth time.

Photo from the series We Were Never There Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Photo from the series We Were Never There Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The IN REPEAT exhibition features Suffolk talent as well as international photographers, with the pictures themed around "now and then" - challenging history, politics, society, memory and practice.

The photographers include Katie Hayward and Charlotte Bond, postgraduates from the University of Suffolk.

Katie is showing her most recent photo series based in Gibraltar, depicting how landscape can tell us about their political decisions and whom these decisions have impacted.

Charlotte exhibits her most recent series We Were Never There, based on the reworking of her old family album photographs - which explores the changing relationship we have to sentimental memory.

Gibraltar Picture: Katie Hayward Gibraltar Picture: Katie Hayward

Through the use of old family album photographs, she considers the significance of loss and absence experienced during a person's life.

Stefan Musgrove, also based in Ipswich and a founding member of brand Creative, shares his memory collages, while Charlotte Cawdry - a final year student in fine art at the University Centre Colchester - showcases her photo series based around memory and narrative through Brutalist architecture, using found film to create possible illusion.

There are some international photographers exhibiting their work too. Greek photographer Nana Varveropoulou shows a series of photographs entitled At Home, a project inspired by the stories of several Greek Cypriots who returned to visit their birth homes and villages after 30 years of exile.

Memory collages Picture: STEFAN MUSGROVE Memory collages Picture: STEFAN MUSGROVE

French artist Jean Francois Frelin shares his series Path of Remembrance gives account of a Second World War battlefield known as Hartmannswillerkopf.

The exhibition runs from Saturday, May 25 to Sunday, May 26 at 4 Clarkson Street, Ipswich IP1 2JD.

Mike Chen, organiser of the photo festival, said: "Usually we start in November with finding a theme.

"During December and January we announce the feature photographers and get the funding on the way.

HWK - paths of remembrance Picture: JEAN-FRANCOIS FRELIN HWK - paths of remembrance Picture: JEAN-FRANCOIS FRELIN

"February and March marks the open call submissions. From April onwards the magazine develops and all other preparations."

The IN REPEAT exhibition will then move to the Frameworkshop and Gallery, 22 St Nicholas Street, Ipswich from Wednesday, May 29 to Saturday, June 29.

Sponsoring the event are Aspall Suffolk, Coes, Snappy Snaps and the Ipswich Borough Council.