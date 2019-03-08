Man in his 60s indecently exposes himself to 13-year-old

Suffolk police are investigating an indecent exposure near an alleyway leading to Gippeswyk Park Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A man in his 60s indecently exposed himself to a 13-year-old boy near an Ipswich park, police have said.

The incident happened on Saturday, September 21 between 5.30pm and 6pm near Gippeswyk Park, in a wooded area by the alleyway which connects the park to London Road.

The man, believed to be in his 60s, is said to be white, around 5ft 6in tall and of a skinny build.

He was wearing a blue "fisherman" type hat, a long-sleeve red T-shirt with a white chequered pattern and light blue denim jeans.

Anyone with information that could assist Suffolk police with their inquiry should contact Ipswich West Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101, quoting reference 37/58496/19.

Alternatively, information can be supplied anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.