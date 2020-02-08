E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Police appeal after sexual assault at Ipswich park

PUBLISHED: 06:57 08 February 2020 | UPDATED: 06:57 08 February 2020

Suffolk Constabulary are appealing for witnesses Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Constabulary are appealing for witnesses Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police are appealing for witnesses after a male youth was sexually assaulted at an Ipswich park on Friday night.

Suffolk Constabulary confirmed they were called to reports of a sexual assault at 8.50pm at Gippeswyk Park, where members of the public reported seeing a large number of police cars and a forensics van.

A police cordon was set up and investigations at the park continue.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, or anyone in the area between 8pm and 9pm, to come forward quoting CAD reference 398 of Friday, February 7.

