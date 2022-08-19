Positive vision can make historic river vibrant and well-used space

Opinion

In many towns across the country, rivers are viewed as valuable community assets. Elsewhere, potential is grasped and the rivers are seen as not only beautiful natural resources, but as public spaces.

It is my belief that we should aspire to the River Gipping being in this category of valued local resources, whereas currently it isn’t seen this way by many.

As well as the potential for locals to benefit from nature and the outdoors through our waterways, the River Gipping represents the history of Ipswich, too.

The river starts in Mendlesham Green and flows through Stowmarket and other villages to reach Ipswich, becoming the River Orwell. In the past, the river has supplied power to a number of water mills, as well as being navigable by boat. Between Ipswich and Stowmarket there were 15 locks to navigate through, operating from the late 18th century until closure in 1922. It is a shame to see a river which once had a hive of activity decline into disuse.

I think the River Gipping could be a wonderful local place to walk and run, or even cycle, as well as for on-water sports like canoeing. However, in its current state, these activities are either not possible or not very appealing. Recently, I spoke to a local canoeist who wants to see the river cleaned up, as it is not realistically navigable at the moment. The water has become stagnant and green with algae, and it seems that we are moving towards a point of no return. we are missing out on the potential of this natural asset as a result, and we could be making so much more out of the landscape we have.

I have spoken a lot recently about getting Ipswich active, especially about public access to resources for sport and exercise, and I personally think this has to include accessing nature. Having a link to the river Gipping via a well-maintained, clean, and attractive path would mean constituents want to walk or jog by the water.

An overgrown wilderness but a haven for wildlife. A walk along the Gipping Valley River path starting at the navigation point, at the Pickerel Pub, Stowmarket to Combs Ford. - Credit: citizenside.com

Not only should we be making it more publicly accessible, but the river path should be somewhere that local residents are attracted to. Currently, the litter and lack of care for the area mean that it doesn’t appeal to many. I think people would use it much more if it was taken better care of. This is something I have written to Ipswich Borough Council about, asking what they are doing to ensure better upkeep of the area.

When I went to see the current state of the river Gipping in the last few weeks, I was disappointed to notice the litter and general disrepair. I even saw shopping trolleys abandoned in the bushes! This isn’t what our river should look like, and if we want locals to be enticed into nature and the outdoors, we have to put the work into maintaining and improving these natural spaces.

Furthermore, I have heard reports of spats of anti-social behaviour around the river, I imagine partly due to the remoteness and poor condition of the area. Improving the look of this potentially lovely waterway could create a sense of pride in the area, and help reduce this antisocial behaviour.

The River Gipping also links the station to the Waterfront. This is one of the first parts of Ipswich tourists or returning residents encounter from the station, and has the power to make visitors’ first impressions. Of course, we want to showcase the best of Ipswich wherever we can. However, the current path along the river between the key locations is frankly unappealing. It currently takes until getting to the Waterfront to see the real vibrancy of the town. We want this to start from the station.

I think we could make so much more out of the river path from Princes Street down to the Waterfront, and I am exploring options of how we can improve the aesthetics of this walkway which currently borders the vital flood defence barrier. I will be working with groups like the Environment Agency, borough council, the River Gipping Trust and developers to consider how we might make improvements to the area, making this route popular, safer, and more appealing for walkers. It makes sense to link the key locations of the station and the Waterfront, and I think this path has plenty of unfulfilled potential.

David Lodge and Bob Chamberlain have started a campaign to clean up the River Gipping. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Recently, I had a meeting with Dr John Warren, who runs the barge at the Waterfront and does a huge amount of work in promoting the area. John, the Chairman of the River Gipping Trust, also contributes to the project of restoring the river. While the trust, which is dedicated to the improvement and protection of the river, does a valuable job in clearing vegetation and maintaining footbridges where they can, they are limited in what they can do - more action and support is needed here.

The Waterfront is seeing a transformation, but I still think more can be done. The Town Deal money that I secured for Ipswich is helping to bring life into different aspects of the town including prominent disused buildings, as well as investing in the digital transformation of the town centre. I want to see joined-up thinking here which makes the most of all our town’s potential, including our natural assets. The rejuvenation of the Waterfront and the Town Deal projects display a positive vision we should be building on in all areas, including with the River Gipping. This is certainly an area which needs some attention, and I will continue to work with the relevant organisations to see what can be done.

The Gipping near London Road in Ipswich - Credit: David Kindred

We need to make sure that the public bodies responsible for the river and its pathways are committed to the upkeep of our natural spaces. The historic waterway has a lot to offer Ipswich, and I feel that we are currently missing out on its potential. We should have a positive vision and plan for the future of the River Gipping, making it a place locals are proud of and visitors are attracted to.