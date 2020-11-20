Police are looking for man who made inappropriate comments to 14-year-old girl

A 14-year-old girl has been approached by a man who made inappropriate comments to her in Trimley St Mary.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the encounter, which happened at about 4pm on Friday, November 13, in High Road, near to the junction with Gaymers Lane.

The girl was walking along when a man approached her and tried to engage her in conversation, before making inappropriate comments towards her.

He is described as white, aged in his mid 40s to early 50s, about 5ft 10in tall, of a heavy build and bald. He was wearing a red T-shirt and dark-coloured jeans.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Crime Coordination Centre, quoting reference 67391/20, through the website here, email Donna Jackson or call 101.

Call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.