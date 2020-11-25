Girl, aged 11, bitten and trousers ripped by dog
PUBLISHED: 13:29 25 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:03 25 November 2020
Archant
An 11-year-old girl has been bitten and had her trousers ripped open by a dog in Ipswich.
The incident happened on Tuesday, November 24, at around 4pm on a piece of common land in Dales Road.
The girl was bitten by a brown whippet-type dog which was off its lead.
Her trousers were ripped and the skin on her leg pierced.
While the dog owner did offer to pay for the damage, he then left without giving his details.
He is described as white, in his 60s and well-spoken.
He was wearing a flat cap and accompanied by a younger man with a similar type dog.
Police would like to speak with him and anyone with information about the incident, or who may be able to assist, is asked to contact the police quoting reference number 37/68388/20.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.