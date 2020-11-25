Girl, aged 11, bitten and trousers ripped by dog

The incident happened in Dales Road, Ipswich, on Tuesday, November 24. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

An 11-year-old girl has been bitten and had her trousers ripped open by a dog in Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident happened on Tuesday, November 24, at around 4pm on a piece of common land in Dales Road.

The girl was bitten by a brown whippet-type dog which was off its lead.

Her trousers were ripped and the skin on her leg pierced.

While the dog owner did offer to pay for the damage, he then left without giving his details.

He is described as white, in his 60s and well-spoken.

He was wearing a flat cap and accompanied by a younger man with a similar type dog.

Police would like to speak with him and anyone with information about the incident, or who may be able to assist, is asked to contact the police quoting reference number 37/68388/20.