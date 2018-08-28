Snow

Snow

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Teen charged after computer monitor stolen from high school

PUBLISHED: 17:37 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:04 17 January 2019

A teenager has been charged after a computer monitor was stolen from Claydon High School Picture: GOOGLE

A teenager has been charged after a computer monitor was stolen from Claydon High School Picture: GOOGLE

google

A 14-year-old girl has been charged following a burglary at a high school near Ipswich.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with burglary after a computer monitor was stolen from Claydon High School near Ipswich.

Police say the incident happened at around 10.10pm on Tuesday, January 15.

The girl has since been released on police bail and is due to return to Ipswich Youth Court on Thursday, February 7.

A 15-year-old was also initially arrested on suspicion of burglary – but will face no further police action at this time.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

Supermarket chain is set to open two new stores in Suffolk

One of Iceland's 'The Food Warehouse' stores, in Preston. Picture: N SEDDON

Man fined £100 for spending 12 minutes in car park

Ceiran Beamount, inset. was hit with an £100 fine despite only spending 12 minutes in the Tower Ramparts NCP car park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Woman who fell from car park not in life-threatening condition

Landing on Alderman Road recreation ground, the air ambulance was close to Ipswich Town's Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

#includeImage($article, 225)

Supermarket chain is set to open two new stores in Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man fined £100 for spending 12 minutes in car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman who fell from car park not in life-threatening condition

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Hundreds of jobs to go as Philips Avent plant in Glemsford to close

Philips Avent in Glemsford. Picture: Phil Morley

Why it takes failure to cut it as an entrepreneur

Shout About Suffolk's Paddy Bishopp and Toby Durrant

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park. Picture: Gregg Brown

Big interview: Alan Judge on injury comeback, Hyam and rebuilding his career at Ipswich

New Ipswich Town signing Alan Judge speaks to the media ahead of Saturday's game at Blackburn. Photo: Ross Halls

‘Every game is big game at the top of the league’ - Rowe rejoins League Two leaders on loan

Danny Rowe has rejoined Lincoln on loan. Picture: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists