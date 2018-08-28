Teen charged after computer monitor stolen from high school

A teenager has been charged after a computer monitor was stolen from Claydon High School Picture: GOOGLE google

A 14-year-old girl has been charged following a burglary at a high school near Ipswich.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with burglary after a computer monitor was stolen from Claydon High School near Ipswich.

Police say the incident happened at around 10.10pm on Tuesday, January 15.

The girl has since been released on police bail and is due to return to Ipswich Youth Court on Thursday, February 7.

A 15-year-old was also initially arrested on suspicion of burglary – but will face no further police action at this time.