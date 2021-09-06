Tributes pour in following death of Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding

Published: 11:30 AM September 6, 2021

Girls Aloud performed at Ipswich Regent Theatre in May 2005 - Credit: Owen Hines

Tributes have flooded in for Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding after her death from breast cancer at the age of 39 .

The singer revealed last August that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, which had spread to other parts of her body.

Back in 2005, the singer took to the stage alongside Cheryl Tweedy, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh — to wow the crowd at the Regent Theatre, performing hits such as Sound of the Underground and Love Machine.

Band member Sarah Harding has died after a battle with cancer - Credit: Owen Hines

The performance also featured dancer Craig Whymark, whose father Trevor played for Ipswich Town for a decade.

Girls Aloud were founded in 2002 on ITV show Popstars: The Rivals - Credit: Owen Hines

Harding's bandmates led the tributes to the singer on social media, with Roberts and Coyle both saying they are "absolutely devastated".

Dancer Craig Whymark son of former Ipswich Town striker Trevor, performs with the group - Credit: Owen Hines

You may also want to watch:

Music manager Louis Walsh, who helped create Girls Aloud on ITV show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002, said he would remember Harding with “great fondness”.

The girlband's members, Cheryl Tweedy, Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts, have paid tribute to Harding - Credit: Owen Hines

Her mother Marie announced the death on Instagram and described her "beautiful" daughter as "a bright shining star".

The caption under the black and white image of Harding smiling said: "It's with deep heartbreak that today I'm sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away.

"Many of you will know of Sarah's battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning.

"I'd like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year.



"It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved.

I know she won't want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease - she was a bright shining star and I hope that's how she can be remembered instead. - Marie x"