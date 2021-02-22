News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Firefighters use turntable ladder to help woman from flat after medical incident

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 2:28 PM February 22, 2021   
Firefighters helped paramedics free the woman from the flat in Ipswich

Firefighters helped paramedics free the woman from the flat in Ipswich - Credit: John Locke

Firefighters helped to extricate a woman from an Ipswich flat after she suffered a medical emergency.

Three crews from the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service assisted paramedics in extricating the woman from the flat in Girton Way on Sunday night, February 21.

A fire service spokesman said crews used an aerial ladder to help free the lady from the first floor flat, before leaving her in the care of the ambulance service.

She was taken to Ipswich Hospital for further treatment.

No further details regarding the incident and her condition have been confirmed by the emergency services.

Police were at the scene in Girton Way for almost an hour

Police were at the scene in Girton Way for almost an hour - Credit: John Locke

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: "Fire and rescue colleagues assisted our crew with extricating a patient from an Ipswich address yesterday (February 21), when we attended a woman with a medical emergency.

"The woman was transported to Ipswich Hospital for further assessment and care."

The fire crews stood down shortly before 10.40pm, just shy of an hour after arriving on scene.

