Firefighters use turntable ladder to help woman from flat after medical incident
- Credit: John Locke
Firefighters helped to extricate a woman from an Ipswich flat after she suffered a medical emergency.
Three crews from the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service assisted paramedics in extricating the woman from the flat in Girton Way on Sunday night, February 21.
A fire service spokesman said crews used an aerial ladder to help free the lady from the first floor flat, before leaving her in the care of the ambulance service.
She was taken to Ipswich Hospital for further treatment.
No further details regarding the incident and her condition have been confirmed by the emergency services.
An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: "Fire and rescue colleagues assisted our crew with extricating a patient from an Ipswich address yesterday (February 21), when we attended a woman with a medical emergency.
"The woman was transported to Ipswich Hospital for further assessment and care."
The fire crews stood down shortly before 10.40pm, just shy of an hour after arriving on scene.