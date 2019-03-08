Farmland identified by developers for 2,700-home 'garden village' near Ipswich

The red line shows the boundary of the proposed Orwell Green garden village development - bounded by the A12, Seven Hills interchange, A14, Straight Road, Woodhouse Road and Purdis Road Picture: GLADMAN DEVELOPMENTS Archant

Detailed proposals have been unveiled for a 2,700-home 'garden village' near Ipswich - described by its developers as a "self-sufficient new settlement".

CGI image of how the Orwell Green Garden Village development could look Picture: GLADMAN DEVELOPMENTS CGI image of how the Orwell Green Garden Village development could look Picture: GLADMAN DEVELOPMENTS

The project - if given the go-ahead - would see 350 acres of land between Nacton and Foxhall built on with homes, two new schools, sports pitches, shops, play areas and other facilities.

Nine hundred of the 2,700 homes would be affordable.

The site is currently open farmland bordered by the A14 and A12 and stretches north from the Seven Hills interchange across Bucklesham Road to Purdis Road, and then west as far as Straight Road and Woodhouse Lane.

An East Suffolk Council spokesman said the plans for the project would be publicly available on the authority's website from today.

He said: "A four week consultation period is due to commence tomorrow (Wednesday, June 5) and the application will have a determination period of 16 weeks running until mid September. Parish clerks will be receiving specific consultation letters."

The site is not earmarked by the council for housing in its Local Plan.

The authority, which has plans for 'garden villages' at Saxmundham and Felixstowe, currently has a five-year land supply for housing - mainly thanks to the agreement of plans for 2,000 homes at Adastral Park, known as Brightwell Lakes.

The authority, which has identified major housing sites up to 2036, has long been aware of landowners' and developers' intentions to use the Nacton/Foxhall site, which was also discussed in options for extra land for Felixstowe port, for a project and expecting an application.

The project, called Orwell Green, has been put forward by developers Gladman.

The company said: "This proposal for a new garden village in East Suffolk is an effective way to deliver housing within an appropriate time frame and with a critical mass that will facilitate the delivery of infrastructure such as schools, health centres and transport improvements to the benefit of new and existing communities.

"The principles of Garden Villages set expectations for high quality place making, with consideration of the approach to creating a clear identity with vibrant mixed-use communities that support a range of local employment types and premises, retail opportunities, recreational and community facilities.

"This site presents an ideal opportunity to create a self-sufficient new settlement which harnesses its own identity and community, whilst remaining well connected to services and opportunities in Ipswich and the wider Suffolk Coastal area."

The project would include:

● 2,700 homes - one third of them affordable housing;

● 23,800sq m Neighbourhood Centre featuring a variety of employment uses plus a market square, including retail, a medical centre/pharmacy, community hall/pavilion, nursery/crèche facility, and a pub;

● land set aside for two primary schools;

● parking and a café;

● a village green (including a cricket pitch and bowling green);

● new sports pitches, clubhouse, changing facilities, parking, tennis courts;

● 70 apartments with care provision;

● community park;

● playparks;

● improvements to Felixstowe Road (including new pedestrian/cycle footways);

● two mini roundabouts along Bucklesham Road;

● community orchard, allotments, footpaths and cycling routes.